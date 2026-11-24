The Parole Board of Canada has granted 944 cannabis pardons, under a tenth of Ottawa's expected number, as a new online portal aims to ease applications.

The Parole Board of Canada has granted 944 pardons for cannabis possession, less than one tenth of the number the federal government anticipated when it legalized recreational cannabis eight years ago. The figure was reported by Catherine Morrison of The Canadian Press, first published on November 24, 2026. The Liberal government lifted a century-long prohibition on the recreational use and sale of cannabis in October 2018.

Canada became just the second country in the world to legalize the drug, after Uruguay. The following year, the federal government introduced legislation offering a free and streamlined process to apply for record suspensions for simple cannabis possession.

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Cannabis Record Suspensions and How They Work

Record suspensions, which the Parole Board of Canada also refers to as pardons, effectively clear criminal records. Those records can be a barrier to travel, employment, housing, education and volunteer work. Ottawa estimated at the time that about 10,000 Canadians would be eligible for cannabis-related record suspensions.

Parole Board of Canada spokesperson Andrea Fournier said in an email that the board has received 1,477 applications for cannabis record suspensions since 2019. Of those applications, 526 were returned because the applicant was ineligible or the application was incomplete.

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Parole Board Launches New Online Application Portal

The Parole Board of Canada has launched a new online portal for pardon applications, aimed at streamlining and simplifying the application process. The portal allows applicants and their designated representatives to submit applications for record suspensions online.

The portal lets applicants save an incomplete application and return to it later, and it allows them to track their applications. In a news release issued the week before November 24, 2026, the board said the secure platform reduces reliance on paper-based processes and mail delivery, giving applicants greater flexibility and visibility throughout the process.

Experts Question Hurdles and Shifting Public Attitudes

University of Ottawa drug policy expert and lawyer Eugene Oscapella said the application process may deter some people. He said applicants must obtain records of their convictions and contact courts and police departments, which he described as not a straightforward process.

Oscapella said that if a new streamlined process has been introduced, it may itself be an acknowledgment by the government that the current process is somewhat awkward. He also suggested that the number of pardons granted since legalization may be lower than expected because the stigma surrounding cannabis use has faded.

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In Oscapella's view, people may simply be less worried about cannabis records now. He said attitudes towards cannabis have become quite normalized, so many people may not see a real advantage in applying. He added that a cannabis conviction once had a significant impact on a person's life, but he does not think that is the case anymore for simple possession.

What the Pardon Gap Means for Canadians

Oscapella said most employers would likely not have a problem with a candidate who has a record for simple cannabis possession. He noted that the situation is different for jobs that require security clearances or travel abroad, where a record can still matter.

The board's news release said the portal is designed to help people benefit from programs that support successful reintegration. It also said the board intends to maintain the integrity of the record suspension, or pardon, and cannabis record suspension processes while supporting public safety. The source does not list further scheduled dates for the portal or the processing of applications.