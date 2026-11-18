The Town of Canmore planning commission has delayed the decision on the Prospector Canada glamping campground application to December 9, citing the need for thorough review after significant public opposition.

The planning commission for the Town of Canmore postponed its final ruling on a highly contested glamping campground proposal on Wednesday, rescheduling the critical vote for December 9. The application, submitted by Prospector Canada for a 74-unit site near Quarry Lake, faced intense scrutiny and vocal opposition from local residents during a two-hour afternoon session.

Postponed Decision On Dec 9

Chairperson Whitney Smithers confirmed that the commission will not issue a verdict on the Prospector Canada proposal until the scheduled meeting on December 9 at 2 p.m. This delay allows additional time for review following a session marked by significant public engagement and disagreement. The commission is expected to proceed directly to in-camera deliberations during the upcoming session to finalize their assessment of the planning merits.

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Public Feedback And Meeting Conduct

Wednesday's session saw gallery members express their dissatisfaction through boos and jeers, forcing Chairperson Smithers to remind attendees of proper meeting etiquette multiple times. Smithers emphasized that the commission's statutory role is strictly limited to reviewing the application based on established planning bylaws and policies rather than direct public testimony. She noted that the public feedback process had already been extensive, with staff reports confirming the receipt of over 600 submissions regarding the project.

Prospector Canada Response To Queries

John Third appeared at the meeting representing Prospector Canada and the Trailhaus project, responding directly to questions from the commission members without delivering a formal presentation. His primary message centered on flexibility, stating that his team was already prepared or open to meeting any specific conditions that might arise during the regulatory review process. Despite the lack of a detailed pitch, Third engaged directly with the commissioners to address their immediate concerns about the project's viability and compliance.

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Wildfire Hazards And Community Concerns

Local residents have raised serious objections to the proposed 74-unit campground situated on 9.7 hectares of private land east of Quarry Lake, specifically citing potential wildfire hazards. Area citizens also expressed deep concern regarding the impact on local wildlife populations and the increase in foot and vehicle traffic that a large-scale tourist accommodation would bring. These fears have mobilized significant community resistance, evidenced by an online petition that has already attracted nearly 3,000 signatures from concerned citizens.

Debate Over Public Participation Rights

Councillor Wade Graham attempted to challenge the restriction on public input during the session, suggesting that the commission should reconsider excluding direct public perspectives from the decision-making table. However, this motion to broaden the scope of the meeting's engagement was ultimately defeated, maintaining the current framework for the review. The commission continues to operate within the boundaries set by council-approved policies, focusing on the technical planning aspects of the Prospector Canada application rather than broader community sentiment.