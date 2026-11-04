Canfor posts $88.2M third-quarter loss, narrower than $172.4M loss a year earlier

Canfor Corp. reported a third-quarter loss of $88.2 million, down from $172.4 million a year earlier, while sales edged up. The forestry company's CEO said market conditions will remain challenging through the rest of the year.

Canfor Corp. reported a third-quarter loss of $88.2 million, a narrower result than the loss of $172.4 million in the same quarter last year. The Vancouver-based forestry company said sales edged up compared with a year earlier, even as the company remained in a loss position.

On a per-share basis, the company said the loss amounted to 75 cents per diluted share for the quarter. That compares with a loss of $1.48 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2025. On an adjusted basis, Canfor said it posted an operating loss of $43.8 million in its latest quarter. That compares with an adjusted operating loss of $188.5 million a year ago, a substantial improvement in the company's core operating results.

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Canfor Third Quarter Earnings Report

Canfor chief executive Susan Yurkovich said the company expects market conditions to remain challenging through the balance of the year. She pointed to softer seasonal demand for lumber and continued pressure in global pulp markets. During the quarter, Canfor announced the permanent closure of its sawmill in Fox Creek, Alta. The company also announced the permanent closure of its Northwood pulp mill in Prince George, B.C.

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Canfor is one of the largest lumber producers in Canada and also makes pulp, so its financial results are closely tied to the cycles in housing construction and renovation activity in North America. Prices for wood products and pulp in global markets also play a major role in its earnings. Lumber demand is often seasonal, with construction activity typically slowing during the colder months.

That pattern means the company's results can swing noticeably from one quarter to the next, even when the underlying business trends are steady. Investors often look closely at the gap between reported and adjusted figures. Adjusted results generally strip out certain one-time or non-operating items, giving a clearer view of how the core business is performing from day to day. Canfor's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker CFP.

Canfor Industry Demand Outlook

The company's latest quarterly results will be watched closely by analysts and investors who are trying to gauge when the forest products sector may see a sustained recovery in demand and pricing.