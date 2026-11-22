A candlelight vigil will be held Sunday evening in Burlington to honor four family members who died in a townhouse fire on November 14. The blaze claimed the lives of two parents and two children, while a five-year-old survivor remains in the hospital.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Sunday evening in Burlington to honor four members of the same family who tragically lost their lives following a devastating fire at their townhome last weekend.

The blaze broke out in the early morning hours of November 14 at 1300 Maple Crossing Blvd, located near the intersection of Brant Street and Lakeshore Road. Emergency responders arrived to find five people inside the burning home. Five individuals were pulled from the smoke-filled house and rushed to the hospital for urgent medical treatment. Tragically, four of those individuals did not survive their injuries.

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Surviving Child Receives Hospital Care

Twelve-year-old Marquis Moses-Hibbert, who was in Grade 7, died following the incident. His one-year-old brother, Zaeyan, and their father, Hanson Stuart, age 31, were also pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later. The boys' mother, Talika Tilly Stuart, age 32, passed away in the hospital on Wednesday. The middle child of the family, five-year-old Te'Juan, survived the fire.

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He remains in the hospital under medical care. The community is gathering to remember the four who died and to support the surviving child and extended family. The vigil is organized by relatives of the family. It is set to get underway at 6:30 p.m. at the Brant Inn Compass.

This location is in the west end of Spencer Smith Park at 1400 Lakeshore Rd, just east of Maple Avenue. Attendees are encouraged to bring balloons, teddy bears, flowers, custom signs, and images. These items are requested to help show respect for the victims. The gathering aims to provide a space for the community to mourn together.

Community Memorial Gatherings Emerge

Flags at Burlington City Hall remain lowered in honor of the Stuart family. Additionally, a makeshift memorial has sprung up on the front porch of the family home at 1300 Maple Crossing Blvd. This spontaneous tribute reflects the shock and sadness felt by neighbors. A crowdfunding campaign has also been established to assist the family.

The funds will help cover funeral expenses, ongoing medical care for the survivor, and future costs. This initiative offers a way for those who cannot attend the vigil to contribute. The origin, cause, and circumstances of the fire have not yet been determined by authorities. An official investigation is now underway to establish the details of the tragedy.

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Fire Cause Investigation Underway

Investigators are working to understand how the fire started and spread. It is currently not known whether the home had working smoke detectors at the time of the fire. This detail is part of the broader inquiry into the safety conditions at the time of the incident. Authorities have not released further specifics regarding the fire's cause.