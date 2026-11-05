Federal budget adds $142.1 billion in new spending as deficit declines

The 2026 federal budget proposes $142.1 billion in new spending, with funds for nutrition, culture, nuclear exports, Arctic infrastructure, security agencies, mental health, digital regulation and the records of former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

The federal government has tabled the 2026 budget proposing $142.1 billion in new spending and projecting a steady decline in the deficit. The Carney government adds the $142B in new spending to spur economic growth and address affordability.

The budget includes new tax measures aimed at growing businesses in Canada, with lower tax rates on new business investment and $60 billion in debt. It also provides grocery benefit funds and increases stamp costs. The federal government is earmarking $610 million over four years for the Nutrition North subsidy program, which is meant to help offset high grocery prices in the North.

Also read Federal Budget 2026 commits 17.8 billion dollars over 10 years to end homelessness in Canada

Inuit Groups Criticize Nutrition North Program

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, the organization that represents Inuit in Canada, says the program has failed to actually improve food security and reduce prices. The federal budget includes the government's promised $600 million in funding for the cultural sector, but only for one year. In June, Ottawa announced it would provide $600 million in annual funding for Canadian content to replace financial contributions from streamers previously mandated by the CRTC.

But while the government previously said the funding would be annual, the money is not included in the government's plans for future years. Ottawa is expanding and prolonging a number of tax credits to help implement the national electricity strategy it announced earlier this year. Those measures are expected to cost the government nearly $40 billion in lost revenue.

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The government also is setting aside more than $500 million to encourage exports of Candu nuclear reactors around the world, one of the pillars of the nuclear strategy released in June. Bruce Power nuclear is facing federal charges for a massive 2025 fish kill. The federal government also says it will pay the entire construction cost of the Mackenzie Valley Highway, estimated at $3.1 billion.

Funding Boosted For Mackenzie Valley Highway

The highway was referred to the major projects office in March and is being considered for fast-tracking as a project of national interest. The Northwest Territories government had been looking for Ottawa to cover three-quarters of the project cost. The federal government says it will increase funding for radicalization prevention as young people face increased exposure to violent extremist content online.

This year's budget says $64 million will be given to Public Safety Canada over four years, and $9 million in the following years, to support the Canadian Centre for Community Engagement and Prevention of Violence. The federal budget outlines $25 million over two years, starting in 2026-27, for the Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services to support military members, families and communities affected by the deadly fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright last month.

Four military members died and dozens were injured while training at the base, about two hours southeast of Edmonton. The budget also proposes to spend $3 million in 2026-27 to support the Wainwright Military Family Resource Centre. The budget says the government has a responsibility to support members of the military and the families who stand alongside them. The budget proposes $12 million over four years to archive the records of former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

The document says the funding will allow Library and Archives Canada to acquire and preserve the records and give Canadians access to them. Former prime minister Stephen Harper officially launched his archival collection earlier this year. That collection includes more than a million photos, a quilt and a hockey card.

National Security Agency Receives Major Investment

As part of its pledge to strengthen Canada's national security, the federal government has committed $6 billion over 10 years starting next year, and $579.5 million in the years after that, to help the Canadian Security Intelligence Service expand its presence and capabilities. The budget says the funding will help strengthen Canada's ability to protect its national security and act independently in a changing threat environment.

It says the funding will help CSIS engage with Canadians, reduce Canada's reliance on foreign partners and better protect citizens from terrorism, foreign interference and espionage. The budget proposed $192.5 million over four years, starting next year, and $42.5 million in the years after that, to support the Canada Border Services Agency's work on modernizing and stabilizing border technology infrastructure.

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The budget said Canada's borders see millions of travellers and goods and services cross each year and border infrastructure depends on reliable digital systems. It says aging border technology has challenged the systems' reliability, increasing the risk of disruptions for travellers, businesses and airports. The budget also outlined Canada's plan to find private investment through long-term operating concessions for four of the country's largest airports.

It says experienced investors would operate airports for 40 to 50 years while Canada retains ownership of airport lands and assets. It also says operators would be subject to strong oversight to protect travellers. To launch the first airport operating concession, the budget proposes to provide $37.6 million over three years, starting next year.

It says the funds would help develop the concession framework, obtain specialized commercial and legal advice and complete a competitive process to select an operator by early 2029. The Canadian Institute for Health Information says nearly 30 per cent of adults reported having a mental health crisis in 2023. The budget says the government will provide $1.2 billion in 2027-28 to extend funding agreements between the federal government and provinces and territories for mental health and addictions services.

Digital Safety Commission Created For Social Media

The budget includes $176.3 million over five years for a new regulator to be called the Digital Safety and Data Protection Commission of Canada. The commission would take charge of enforcing the Liberal government's proposed digital safety legislation, which includes a ban on social media for kids under 16. It also would enforce the government's proposed privacy legislation, taking over responsibility for the private sector from the privacy commissioner.

The budget also includes measures on immigration, with Ottawa to shift more temporary residents to permanent status as broad levels flatten. It raises questions about defence spending targets after 2030. Other items in the budget are smaller but affect Canadians directly. They include changes to stamp costs and grocery benefit funds.

The budget arrives as Montreal's mayor says an increasing homeless population is worrying with winter approaching. Environment Canada warns of heavy rain coming to Metro Vancouver.

Meanwhile, the RCMP is searching for a missing mother and baby, and the OPP renewed an appeal in the 1960 disappearance of Andrew Moses.