Canadian oncology pharmacists warn that drug shortages and travel barriers are disrupting cancer care, especially in rural, remote and Indigenous communities, and are calling for federal action.

CHARLOTTETOWN - Too many patients across the country face barriers to receiving cancer care, particularly in rural, remote and Indigenous communities, according to the Canadian Association of Pharmacy in Oncology.

Representatives were on Parliament Hill on Monday, warning that shortages of essential medications can disrupt treatment, while some patients must travel long distances to access specialized services. For Prince Edward Islanders, that can mean seeking services in New Brunswick or Nova Scotia. The association says patients in rural, remote and Indigenous communities are among those most affected by these barriers.

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Financial Hardships From Travel Barriers

That is challenging, and for some of our patients, that can mean financial hardships, as well as compromise their quality of life, said Pamela Yafai, a clinical resource pharmacist based in Saint John, N.B. , and chair of the association communications committee. On P.E. I., the province offers financial assistance for out-of-province medical travel, including subsidized bus tickets.

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It also partners with Hope Air, a national charity that provides eligible patients with flights, gas vouchers and other assistance. In 2025, Hope Air arranged nearly 6,000 travel-related supports for Islanders, covering 1,810 trips. Those figures include medical conditions beyond cancer. But the association is calling on governments to invest more in community based services, including pharmacist and nurse-led programs that bring specialized care closer to patients.

Drug Shortages Disrupt Cancer Care

Drug shortage concerns The Canadian Pharmacists Association estimates there are between 1,500 and 2,000 active shortfalls across the country at any given time. One-third of Canada most serious shortages involve cancer treatments, supportive medications or diagnostic agents, according to CAPhO. Health Canada highest-impact list currently includes several such medications, including etoposide capsules, a form of oral chemotherapy. The only regular supplier of the capsules in Canada is not expected to resume supply until mid-2027 because of a packaging-related manufacturing issue.

In the meantime, Health Canada has authorized temporary imports from the U.S. to help address the issue. Earlier this year, injectable cyclophosphamide, another drug used to treat breast cancer and lymphoma, was also classified as a critical shortage. That designation began in February and was lifted in October after the supply situation improved. Those disruptions place further pressure on an already stretched health-care system, Yafai said.

Prioritizing Patients Amid Medication Scarcity

In my practice, I see this affecting patients, she said. When supplies run low, physicians and pharmacists can be left deciding which patients should receive priority for treatment. In some cases, they may not have the medication needed to offer it at all. Many of these medications have very few alternatives and come from a limited number of manufacturers, Yafai said.

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CAPhO says more needs to be done to prevent future problems. The association is calling on Ottawa to bolster domestic manufacturing of essential cancer medicines, reduce reliance on a limited number of foreign suppliers, and improve monitoring and proactive planning as part of a national strategy to prevent shortages before they affect patients.