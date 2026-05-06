Canal District Owner Fights to Retain Agawa Canyon Tour Train Station

Tony Porco, owner of the Canal District, calls for transparency and collaboration to prevent Watco from moving the Agawa Canyon Tour Train Station to a new location.

Tony Porco, the visionary owner of the Canal District in Sault Ste. Marie , is firmly opposed to the potential relocation of the Agawa Canyon Tour Train Station.

He believes that the suggestion by Watco to move the facility to a nearby railyard near Carmen's Way is unnecessary and potentially detrimental to the city's tourism infrastructure. Porco has emphasized that his primary objective has always been, and continues to be, the support of the train's continued operation from the current Huron Street facility.

According to Porco, the broader strategic vision for the Canal District, which includes a comprehensive second phase of development, was intentionally designed around the existence of the train station. The station acts as a major catalyst for tourism, drawing thousands of visitors into the heart of Sault Ste. Marie and providing a significant boost to local businesses and economic vitality. On the financial front, Porco has addressed questions regarding the lease agreement with Watco.

While he declined to disclose the exact dollar amount of the rent, he asserted that the rates are consistent with current market values within the city. He also pointed out that the lease contains an automatic renewal clause for an additional three years, with rent adjustments linked to the Consumer Price Index to ensure fairness.

Most notably, Porco mentioned that there have been no requests from Watco for rent negotiations, nor any indications that the cost of the lease was a point of contention. This leads Porco to believe that the desire to move is not based on financial constraints, but perhaps on other operational misunderstandings. One such point of friction was the implementation of a gift shop.

Porco claims that the Canal District was entirely open to the terms requested by Watco to make a gift shop possible at the current site. However, he believes that communication broke down because Watco chose to route their concerns through senior city staff instead of communicating directly with the Canal District management.

Furthermore, Porco has raised serious questions about the feasibility and legality of moving the station to the Carmen's Way site. He expressed skepticism about how the new location could possibly be brought into compliance with existing building codes and municipal bylaws within such a tight schedule. He argues that such a transition would require an extremely expedited approval process, which often overlooks critical details. Porco is particularly troubled by the perceived lack of transparency and accountability surrounding the city's involvement.

He suggests that the process has moved forward without the necessary formal engagement of the city council and without a coordinated effort to bring all stakeholders to the table for a collaborative discussion. This lack of consultation is especially frustrating to Porco, given the substantial financial investments he has poured into the train station to ensure it operates at a high standard. As the situation evolves, the local community remains hopeful for a peaceful resolution.

Mayor Matthew Shoemaker has publicly stated his hope that Watco and the Canal District can find common ground to avoid a disruptive move. Despite these calls for dialogue, Watco has remained unresponsive to requests for interviews and written questions from the press, leaving much of their reasoning shrouded in mystery. Porco continues to maintain that the current Huron Street location is operationally viable and is the best choice for the long-term health of regional tourism.

He remains committed to protecting this important asset and believes that a collaborative solution is still possible if all parties are willing to communicate openly and honestly. His goal is to ensure that Sault Ste. Marie continues to thrive as a premier destination for travelers experiencing the beauty of the Agawa Canyon





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