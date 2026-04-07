Canal District Owner Disappointed by Agawa Canyon Tour Train Departure Relocation

The owner of the Canal District expresses disappointment over Watco's decision to move the Agawa Canyon Tour Train departure point from the current station to a rail yard. The move is driven by Watco's operational needs and the desire to streamline procedures, while the Canal District owner highlights the established amenities and passenger experience at the existing location.

Tony Porco, owner of the Canal District properties including the current Agawa Canyon Tour Train station, has voiced his disapproval of Watco 's planned relocation of the train's departure point. Last week, Watco , the operator of the Agawa Canyon Tour Train , announced its intention to move its operations to a rail yard located on Carmen's Way, near Algoma Steel. This move to a less developed site has sparked concern from Porco, who is disappointed by the decision.

He stated that more information would be released soon regarding the situation. The current station, situated within the Canal District, offers established amenities and a more welcoming environment for passengers. Porco expressed his disappointment, suggesting the move stems from a lack of support, while also acknowledging Watco's position as a business making decisions based on its own operational needs. The existing station, a project undertaken in part with government funding, has been the official departure point for the tour train since fall of 2021.\Watco, in its defense, has presented the move as a strategic improvement. In an April 1st press release, Watco highlighted the benefits of the new location at 429 Carmen's Way, emphasizing the convenience of on-site parking and easy highway access, aiming to simplify passenger logistics. Furthermore, Watco's spokesperson, Tracie VanBecelaere, clarified that the relocation is designed to keep the entire tour train operation within railway property, streamlining staging and boarding processes. This, in turn, is intended to allow passengers more time to enjoy the scenic beauty of Agawa Canyon Park. The company emphasized its commitment to providing a seamless, welcoming, and inclusive experience for all guests, with accessibility, safety, and customer comfort remaining paramount during the development of the new location. Watco, having acquired the Agawa Canyon Tour Train and a significant portion of the Algoma Central Railway line in 2021, is responsible for the tour train's operations. The provincial government had allocated $5 million in the same year for projects in the Canal District, including the construction of the current train station. Ticket sales for the upcoming season, which runs from early August to mid-October, began on April 3rd.\The relocation decision has significant implications for both passengers and the Canal District. The existing station was the product of a collaborative effort between the Sault Ste. Marie Economic Development Corp. and Porco, who has invested in the area through The Machine Shop and SIS Group. The departure point's move could impact local businesses that benefit from the influx of tourists using the train. The less developed rail yard on Carmen's Way currently offers fewer amenities, raising concerns about the overall passenger experience. Passengers may face reduced comfort and accessibility options compared to the established station. The emphasis on operational efficiency and railway property control suggests Watco's priorities are shifting towards logistical optimization. The success of the Agawa Canyon Tour Train, and its impact on the local economy, has been a driving force for the Canal District. Any change affecting the operation could pose challenges to the future business of the district. The economic dynamics of the move and its effect on tourists and the city remain questions for discussion in the coming months





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