Canadiens on Brink as Hurricanes Take Commanding 3-1 Series Lead

The Carolina Hurricanes dominate the Montreal Canadiens in Games 2-4 to take a 3-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference Final. The potential Stanley Cup Final matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights looms, as the rest-versus-rust narrative shifts.

The Montreal Canadiens ' stunning playoff run is on the verge of ending as they face elimination after a 4-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final .

The Hurricanes have won three straight games since dropping Game 1, outscoring the Canadiens 12-4 and outshooting them 108-43 in the process. While the series appeared close with two overtime games in Montreal, the underlying numbers tell a different story: the Canadiens managed only 18 shots in Game 2 and 13 in Game 3, relying on goaltender Carey Price to keep them alive. In Game 4, the Habs generated just 18 shots on goal again, failing to solve Frederik Andersen.

Carolina's depth and forecheck have overwhelmed Montreal, exposing the gap between a team that struggled through the regular season and a powerhouse built for a deep run. Coach Martin St. Louis has talked all season about his team learning through failure, but the Hurricanes are providing a stark lesson in what it takes to win at the highest level.

The dominance of the Hurricanes has shifted the narrative from a potential upset to a coronation of Carolina as the favorite to win the Stanley Cup. Since their Game 1 rust-induced loss, the Hurricanes have found their rhythm, leveraging their sweep of Ottawa and Philadelphia in the earlier rounds to stay fresh.

In contrast, the Canadiens battled through two grueling seven-game series against Tampa Bay and Buffalo, leaving them exhausted. The rest-versus-rust debate has now flipped: the Hurricanes benefited from a long layoff early in the series against Montreal, but now the team that faces a potential break before the Stanley Cup Final could be at a disadvantage.

The Vegas Golden Knights, who swept the Presidents' Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final, will have at least a week off before the final begins. That layoff could hinder their momentum, while Carolina would have minimal rest if they close out Montreal in Game 5.

However, if the Hurricanes advance quickly, they might be the ones with the upper hand, having played consistently while Vegas waits. The potential Stanley Cup Final matchup between the Hurricanes and Golden Knights is tantalizing. Vegas has been phenomenal under coach John Tortorella, sweeping a historically good Colorado team. The Golden Knights have activated stars like Mitch Marner, who has silenced critics with his playoff performance.

But Tortorella's system relies on structure and physicality, and a long break could disrupt their timing. Carolina, on the other hand, is a possession monster with four lines that can score. Their defense, led by Jaccob Slavin, has stifled Montreal's attack. The Hurricanes are now -150 favorites to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel, with Vegas close behind at +130.

Carolina is also -166 to win a series against Vegas. A potential Canadiens comeback would be historic but unlikely, given the chasm in talent and momentum. As the Eastern Conference Final winds down, the hockey world turns its attention to what promises to be an epic best-of-seven for the Cup. The Canadiens' remarkable journey may end without a championship, but their resilience against huge odds has earned respect.

Now, Carolina stands on the cusp of a title, with one more win needed to reach the final and six more to lift the trophy. The lessons from this series will echo in Montreal's rebuild, while Carolina aims to capitalize on their window. The rest-versus-rust conundrum will be tested again, but for now, the Hurricanes are riding a wave that seems unstoppable





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