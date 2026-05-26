Canadiens Face 2-1 Series Deficit After Loss to Hurricanes

The Montreal Canadiens are facing a 2-1 series deficit after a loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Lane Hutson took full responsibility for the loss after his unforced giveaway in the extra frame led to a turnover. The team will try to even the series on Wednesday night in what feels like a must-win Game 4 at the Bell Centre.

Lane Hutson took full responsibility for the loss after his unforced giveaway in the extra frame led to a turnover. The Canadiens were inches away from taking a 3-2 lead in the third period but instead, a would-be go-ahead goal was off the board.

The team had their chances in overtime, with Suzuki missing the net on a breakaway 35 seconds into the extra frame. The Canadiens face a 2-1 series deficit for the first time this postseason after winning Game 3 at home in their previous series against the Hurricanes. The team has been held to 25 shots on goal over the past two games, totaling 137:35, while the Hurricanes have put 64 shots on Dobes.

Matheson, who scored the Canadiens' first goal on Monday night, said the team needs to be better at putting pressure on the Hurricanes. The Canadiens will try to even the series on Wednesday night in what feels like a must-win Game 4 at the Bell Centre. The team's head coach, Martin St. Louis, said execution and jam are part of what they need to put together to win.

The team has been working hard and has shown that they can generate more chances. However, they need to have more time in the opponent's zone and be more aggressive. The team is confident that they can turn things around and win the series





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Montreal Canadiens Carolina Hurricanes NHL Playoffs Series Deficit

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