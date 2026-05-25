Canadiens Defensemen's Physicality a Concern in Game 2 Loss

The Montreal Canadiens were severely outplayed by the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2, but they managed to hold their own in terms of physicality. The Habs' defensemen, particularly Josh Anderson, were not as aggressive as usual, with Anderson not having a single hit throughout the game.

The Montreal Canadiens were severely outplayed by the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2, but they managed to hold their own in terms of physicality. The Habs' defensemen, particularly Josh Anderson , were not as aggressive as usual, with Anderson not having a single hit throughout the game.

This lack of physicality is not typical of the Canadiens, but they can adapt when needed. In contrast, the Hurricanes controlled the pace and had most of the puck possession, but still managed to land 46 hits to the Habs' 16. This suggests that the Canadiens' physicality is not a recipe for success. Despite this, the Habs' defensemen, such as Zachary Bolduc, showed that they can land bone-crushing hits when the opportunity arises.

However, it remains to be seen whether Arber Xhekaj will be brought back into the lineup, as he would bring physicality but is not well-suited to the Hurricanes' style of play. Meanwhile, Jayden Struble did well in the first two games and has more speed than the gritty defenseman, and tends to make his reads faster.

Furthermore, Struble led the team in hits on Saturday alongside Nick Suzuki, both had three. In contrast, Jordan Staal led the Canes in hits with 10.

However, it could be a good idea to bring Joe Veleno back into the lineup, as he has proven this season that he can play gritty hockey. He was third on the team in the hits department during the regular season, landing 166 in just 61 games.

Of course, if you want to bring Veleno in, you have to take someone out, and that's likely to be Oliver Kapanen, who committed the turnover that led to the Canes' game-winning goal in OT. Will Martin St-Louis be willing to do that? When Kirby Dach committed a major faux pas in the first round against the Tampa Bay Lightning and was vilified on social media, St-Louis refused to take him out of the lineup.

The coach stuck with his player, who repaid his trust with a fantastic Game 3 performance, after which St-Louis said that he never gives up on a player who hasn't given up on himself. When the coach was asked about putting his fourth line on the ice for overtime, he became very defensive and clearly didn't appreciate the question. It was, however, a question that many wanted to ask.

Will he keep Kapanen in the lineup in order not to mess with his confidence? Scratching him, a rookie, is not the same as scratching Dach, a player whose contract is running out at the end of the season. The need for increased physicality is quite obvious, and while Kapanen has more of a scoring touch than Veleno, he didn't manage a single shot on net during his 10 minutes of ice time and had a minus-two rating.

If the fourth-line mission becomes to bring physicality, Veleno is better suited to the task, and his wingers can handle the scoring when needed. Whether the Canadiens practice on Monday or not, we're likely to get a clue about the lineup when the healthy scratches take the ice. Watch this space for an update





YahooCASports / 🏆 46. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Montreal Canadiens Carolina Hurricanes Josh Anderson Joe Veleno Martin St-Louis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canadiens battle back after early goal, tie Game 2 with CarolinaDespite scoring a quick first goal in the series opener, the Canadiens allowed only one goal in Game 2, resulting in a 1-1 after one period.

Read more »

Nikolaj Ehlers' game-winner sends Hurricanes vs. Canadiens series tied 1-1The Eastern Conference final between the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens after Hurricanes' 3-2 overtime win in Game 2, threatening the home team's chance at advancing to the next round.

Read more »

Hurricanes and Canadiens Play to a Tie in Series OpenerThe Hurricanes and Canadiens battled it out in a tight first period, with the Hurricanes taking an early lead. Robinson scored just 2:33 into the game, giving the Hurricanes a 1-0 advantage. The Canadiens responded quickly, tying the game with a goal from Anderson just minutes later. The Hurricanes regained the lead in the second period with a goal by Ehlers, who used his skills to beat Dobes. The Canadiens tied the game again late in the second period, with Anderson scoring his second goal of the game. The game remained tight throughout the third period, with the Hurricanes finally breaking the tie with a goal by Anderson.

Read more »

Canadiens determined to right wrongs at home gameThe team discusses their performance and prepares for Game 3

Read more »