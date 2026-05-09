Canadiens Defeat Sabres, Even Series at One Game Each

Montreal's Alex Newhook scored two goals, helping the Canadiens beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 in a second-round playoff game. The series is now tied at one game apiece as the Canadiens extended their trend of alternating wins and losses.

Alex Newhook had two goals, again providing Montreal with some much-needed secondary scoring, and the Canadiens beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 on Friday night to even their second-round playoff series at one game apiece.

Rookie goalie Jakub Dobes made 27 saves, and Montreal extended its trend of alternating wins and losses after doing so in a seven-game first-round series win over Tampa Bay. The Sabres dropped to 2-3 at home this postseason, but they won all three games — including the Game 6 series clincher — at Boston.

Peyton Krebs' turnover in Buffalo's zone led to Newhook scoring at 1:36 by sneaking a shot under Lyon's blocker arm, and Matheson scored 2:51 later by floating in a shot from the left point that beat Lyon over his right shoulder. Carrier's goal 3:54 into the third was emblematic of Buffalo's evening, with Tage Thompson keeping the puck in at the right point only to lose his balance and spin down to the ice, as Carrier picked up the loose puck and scored to put Montreal up 4-1.

Newhook's second goal, scored 4:47 into the second period, came four seconds after the Sabres' power play failed to register a shot with Carrier off for hooking





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