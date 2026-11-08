Canadiens Defeat Maple Leafs 4-2 Behind Newhook's First-Period Goals

The Montreal Canadiens extended their winning streak to seven games by beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2, with Alex Newhook scoring twice early in the contest on November 7, 2026.

The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Alex Newhook scored two goals during the first period to set the tone for the visiting team. Jacob Fowler recorded 26 saves to secure the victory for Montreal.

The Canadiens improved their record to 11-3-3 with this win. The team has now won seven of their last eight games. Toronto's record fell to 8-8-2 after the loss. The Maple Leafs have lost two consecutive games and four of their last five in regulation time.

Also read John Tavares Returning to Toronto Maple Leafs Lineup After Nine-Game Absence

First Period Dominance and Scoring

Newhook opened the scoring at 5:56 of the first period. A giveaway by Toronto's Gavin McKenna started the sequence. McKenna, the No. 1 pick at the 2026 NHL draft, lost the puck in front of Sergei Bobrovsky. The puck pinballed into the net off a pass from Newhook.

Montreal doubled its lead at 13:06 of the first period. Newhook tipped home a point shot from Kaiden Guhle. The Canadiens extended their lead to 3-0 at 12:57 of the first period. Chris Kreider intercepted a pass by McKenna at the Montreal blue line. Kreider then beat Bobrovsky past his blocker on the breakaway.

McKenna was benched for the remainder of the first period after the turnover. He was a key factor in the early collapse for Toronto. The Canadiens controlled the pace after taking the three-goal lead.

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Second Half Response and Goals

William Nylander got the Maple Leafs on the board at 6:19 of the third period. He blasted a one-timer on a power play opportunity. This goal cut the deficit to two goals. Toronto pressed for more but faced strong goaltending from Jacob Fowler.

McKenna scored a loose puck goal 55 seconds later to bring Toronto within one goal. The score was 3-2 with just over eleven minutes remaining. The Maple Leafs seemed to have momentum building.

However, Zachary Bolduc responded immediately on a man advantage. Bolduc fired a shot past Bobrovsky at 12:15 of the third period. This goal restored the three-goal lead for Montreal. The score became 4-2 and sealed the outcome.

Goaltending Performance and Key Stats

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 24 shots for the Maple Leafs. Despite the effort, he allowed three goals in this start. This continues a difficult trend for the veteran netminder. Bobrovsky has allowed three goals or more in 10 of his 11 starts this season. He signed a big-money deal in free agency before the season began.

Jacob Fowler made 26 saves for the Canadiens. He was steady throughout the game. Fowler faced a late pressure test from Toronto. He held the fort against the Maple Leafs' final attacks.

The Canadiens entered the game with the NHL's 30th-ranked power play. Their success rate was just 14 percent before this match. The team connected when it mattered most during the third period. Bolduc's goal was a critical power play conversion.

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Injury Updates and Roster Notes

Toronto veteran defenceman Morgan Rielly did not return after the first period. He suffered a lower-body injury during the game. His absence likely impacted Toronto's defensive structure in the third period.

John Tavares returned to the Toronto lineup after missing nine games. He was sidelined due to a lower-body injury. Tavares was expected to provide leadership and offensive support.

Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky was assessed a double-minor penalty for high-sticking with 3:33 left in regulation. This gave Toronto a late power play opportunity. The Canadiens penalty killers successfully shut down the final chance. Jacob Fowler made the necessary saves to preserve the lead.

Future Schedule Outlook

The Montreal Canadiens will host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. They will look to maintain their strong recent form. The team has shown resilience and offensive depth lately.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, November 8, 2026. They will need to bounce back from this loss. The team has struggled in regulation recently. Improving their power play efficiency remains a priority.

Both teams face immediate tests in the coming days. The Canadiens are confident in their current trajectory. The Maple Leafs must address their defensive lapses and goaltending consistency.