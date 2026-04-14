Canadiens and Lightning Set for Playoff Rematch: A Battle for Eastern Conference Supremacy

The Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning are set to clash in a first-round NHL playoff series, a rematch of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. With Tampa Bay finishing second in the Atlantic Division and the Canadiens third, the series promises high stakes and intense competition.

The Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning are set to face off in a highly anticipated first-round NHL playoff matchup, a rematch of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final won by Tampa Bay. This series, confirmed after the Buffalo Sabres clinched first place in the Atlantic Division, pits two Eastern Conference powerhouses against each other, promising a physical and emotionally charged contest. Tampa Bay secured second place in the Atlantic on Monday following an overtime victory over the Detroit Red Wings, surpassing Montreal in the standings. Both teams are tied at 106 points, with the Lightning holding the tiebreaker due to more regulation wins. The Canadiens finished their regular season in Philadelphia, while the Lightning played their final game against the New York Rangers. The playoffs begin with high stakes this Saturday. The head-to-head record this season favored Montreal, with the Canadiens winning two of the four meetings, including a pair of recent, hard-fought victories marked by significant penalty minutes. This sets the stage for a dramatic series, full of anticipation. Nick Suzuki, the Canadiens captain, acknowledged the intensity of their matchups and expects even more of it to come in the playoffs, foreshadowing a series filled with emotion and competition. The Canadiens and the Lightning are no strangers to each other, having met in the playoffs five times before. This familiarity adds another layer of intrigue and tension to the upcoming series, with both teams looking to make a deep run into the playoffs.

Tampa Bay, a perennial Stanley Cup contender, is making its ninth consecutive playoff appearance after overcoming injuries throughout the season and reaching the 50-win mark. They are a dangerous team, led by Hart Trophy candidate Nikita Kucherov, who has had a dominant season with an impressive 130 points, showcasing their offensive firepower. Their star goalie, Andrei Vasilevskiy, leads the league with 39 wins, backed by a strong .912 save percentage and a 2.31 goals-against average, establishing a solid defense. However, the status of captain Victor Hedman remains uncertain following a personal leave of absence, which could potentially impact the team's defensive structure. The Lightning's consistent playoff success, combined with their star power, makes them a formidable opponent. Their experience and veteran presence on the ice further intensify their readiness to compete for another Stanley Cup. With their strong regular season performance, they have secured the second place in the Atlantic Division and hope to continue their deep run in the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens have enjoyed their most successful regular season in recent years, showcasing significant improvements and individual achievements. Cole Caufield reached the 50-goal mark, and Nick Suzuki surpassed the 100-point plateau, demonstrating their offensive growth. Lane Hutson equaled Larry Robinson’s record for the most assists by a Canadiens defenseman in a single season. The team is also playing in the playoffs for the first time since their 2021 Stanley Cup Final appearance, signaling the culmination of a three-year rebuilding phase. The Canadiens' strong regular season performance, filled with exciting young talent, indicates a resurgence of the team, positioning them as serious contenders to watch in the playoffs. The dynamic between the Canadiens and the Lightning will determine which team will advance and continue their pursuit of the Stanley Cup. Their head-to-head regular season results have set the stage for a compelling playoff series. The Canadiens and the Lightning’s matchups have been physical and emotional this season, with both teams determined to win. Overall, the anticipation is building for the upcoming series between the Canadiens and Lightning.





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