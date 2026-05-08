Canadians Turning to Online Financial Influencers for Advice, but Still Trust Traditional Advisors

A new study shows that more Canadians are getting investment information online, including from financial influencers, but these sources are, for the most part, supplementing rather than replacing traditional advice. The report also highlights the importance of advisors having a greater online presence and taking on a 'fact-checking' role with clients to assess the credibility of online content.

More Canadians are getting investment information online, including from financial influencers, but these sources are, for the most part, supplementing rather than replacing traditional advice , a new study shows.

Although SIMA found more Canadians are getting information from finfluencers – particularly younger, educated, higher-income and self-directed investors – it wasn’t all bad news for financial advisors. Rather than abandoning professional advice, many younger investors are combining it with digital tools and social media – a change to which advisors and firms will have to adapt. The study found that overall satisfaction with advisors has remained high and largely unchanged for more than a decade.

There also isn’t a significant difference in younger and older investors’ satisfaction with their advisors, even though younger investors are getting more financial information online. Rather than replacing formal advice with informal sources because of dissatisfaction, the report says investors aged 44 and younger are simply engaging with both channels. So, why is trust in traditional advice surviving despite the availability of ample and free content online? It comes down to scope and oversight.

‘Finfluencer content is often narrow and fragmented, focusing on specific trends, assets, or short-term opportunities,’ the report states. ‘Such content rarely provides the context or depth needed for investors without a strong financial background to fully understand the complexity of investment decisions or how individual choices fit within their broader financial goals. ’ Advisors, on the other hand, come with credentials and regulatory oversight. They also offer empathy, judgment and advice tailored to a client’s specific context.

In many cases, they develop close relationships through years of ups and downs, as Barbara Balfour reported this week, and thatBut there’s still room to improve how advice is delivered. The cost of advice and other perceived barriers are driving investors to finfluencers, the report says, and more investors want advice that ‘falls between general financial information and comprehensive discretionary advice.

’ The report encourages the investment industry to expand hybrid advice models such as ‘limited-scope or episodic advice engagements’ and tech-driven models that include professional oversight.

‘By recognizing and developing advice models that sit between informal online information and comprehensive wealth management relationships, firms can expand access to regulated advice and guidance while preserving suitability, accountability and investor protection,’ the report says. In addition to taking on a ‘fact-checking’ role with clients to help assess the credibility of online content, the report says advisors need a greater online presence themselves: using short-form videos and other tools to explain concepts such as diversification and long-term planning.

‘This approach helps to normalize financial conversations and serves to enhance visibility, humanize expertise and strengthen trust among younger, digitally savvy investors, who may be intimidated by the traditional advisory model,’ the report says. Dealers, of course, have a role in this by relaxing some pre-approval processes for posting digital content and allowing advisors to be more visible in a sphere dominated by unregulated voices, it adds.

Are you reading us on the web or did someone forward the e-mail version to you? If so, you can sign up for Advisor WeeklyMost of the conversation in the wealth management industry is focused on how AI can help us do existing tasks faster.

That framing is understandable, but it’s also limiting, writes Diandra Camilleri of Verecan Capital Management Inc. It assumes the work advisors are already doing is the only work we should be doing, and that the goal is simply to do it more efficiently. But, she writes, Wealth management often revolves around a simple goal: accumulate more. But some affluent Canadians are challenging that formula, asking their advisors a different question – how much is enough?

Rather than chasing higher incomes or larger portfolios, some high-net-worth clients are simplifying their lives: cutting work hours, downsizing homes, selling luxury goods o





globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Canadians Investment Information Financial Influencers Traditional Advice Satisfaction With Advisors Scope And Oversight Hybrid Advice Models Tech-Driven Models Limited-Scope Or Episodic Advice Engagements Expanding Access To Regulated Advice And Guida Fact-Checking Role Greater Online Presence Normalizing Financial Conversations Strengthening Trust Among Younger Investors Relaxing Pre-Approval Processes Challenging The Formula Of Accumulating More Simplifying Lives

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Important that we unite': Canadians cheering on Canadiens in Stanley Cup bidEDMONTON — James Obenauer-Fossett may have an Edmonton Oilers tattoo on his shoulder, but for this playoff run the Habs have his allegiance.

Read more »

'Important that we unite': Canadians cheering on Canadiens in Stanley Cup bidJames Obenauer-Fossett may have an Edmonton Oilers tattoo on his shoulder, but for this playoff run the Habs have his allegiance.

Read more »

'Important that we unite': Canadians cheering on Canadiens in Stanley Cup bidHockey fans across Canada are rallying behind the Montreal Canadiens, the last team standing north of the border in the hunt for the NHL’s Stanley Cup.

Read more »

'Important that we unite': Canadians cheering on Canadiens in Stanley Cup bidEDMONTON — James Obenauer-Fossett may have an Edmonton Oilers tattoo on his shoulder, but for this playoff run the Habs have his allegiance.

Read more »