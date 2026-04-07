Canadians Tee Off: Taylor, Weir, and Conners Ready for the 2026 Masters

Three Canadian golfers Nick Taylor, Mike Weir, and Corey Conners are set to compete at the 2026 Masters Tournament. The report details tee times, coverage information, and the players' expectations as they prepare to take on Augusta National.

Canadian golfers are preparing to compete at the prestigious 2026 Masters Tournament , with anticipation building for their performances at Augusta National. The field includes three talented Canadians: Nick Taylor , Mike Weir , and Corey Conners , each bringing unique experience and aspirations to the tournament. The first and second-round tee times have been announced, setting the stage for an exciting week of golf. Fans can follow the action closely, with extensive coverage planned on TSN, TSN.

ca, and the TSN App, including live broadcasts, featured group coverage, and the popular Par 3 contest.\Nick Taylor, representing Abbotsford, B.C., is gearing up for his fourth Masters appearance. The five-time PGA Tour winner expressed optimism about his game, noting that it's trending in the right direction. Taylor's best performance at the Masters came in 2020, where he tied for 29th place. He'll be the first Canadian to tee off on Thursday morning at 9:31 a.m. ET, paired with Ryan Gerard and Keegan Bradley. Mike Weir, the 2003 Masters champion, will be making his 27th Masters start. His historic victory in a playoff over Len Mattiace 23 years ago made him the first Canadian male golfer to win a major championship. Weir will begin his week at 11:27 a.m. ET, playing alongside Wyndham Clark and amateur Mateo Pulcini. Corey Conners, from Listowel, Ont., is another strong contender. He has a commendable track record at Augusta, with four top-10 finishes in the past six years, including a sixth-place finish in 2022. Conners is the top-ranked Canadian golfer in the Official World Golf Rankings at 44 and is seeking a consistent performance to make a major breakthrough. Conners will tee off at 12:44 p.m. ET, accompanied by Harry Hall and Michael Brennan.\The tournament promises a week filled with captivating golf moments, with fans able to follow every stroke and celebrate the achievements of these Canadian players. The availability of diverse coverage options ensures that all golf enthusiasts are able to watch and appreciate the players' journeys throughout the tournament. Conners will be aiming to build upon his impressive past performances at Augusta and secure his first major championship. Weir will be looking to tap into his experience and legacy, hoping to relive the magic of his 2003 victory. Taylor is focused on delivering his best performance to date and aiming to make a significant impact in his fourth appearance. The Canadian trio’s quest for glory at the Masters has begun, and their fans will be watching intently, rooting for their success. The stage is set, the tee times are confirmed, and the anticipation is high as these talented Canadian golfers step onto the iconic fairways of Augusta National, ready to showcase their skills on the world stage of golf





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