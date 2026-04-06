Canadians' Support for Military Soars Amidst Increased Defence Spending, Poll Shows

A recent Nanos Research poll reveals a surge in Canadian public support for the military, driven by increased defence funding and recruitment efforts. The survey highlights a growing willingness to serve in the armed forces and positive perceptions of the Canadian Forces, reflecting broader national pride.

A recent poll conducted by Nanos Research for The Globe and Mail indicates a significant shift in Canadian public perception of the military, with positive views on the rise. The survey, carried out in early March, reveals that government announcements regarding increased defence funding and military recruitment are likely having a positive impact on public sentiment.

Nik Nanos, the chief data scientist for Nanos Research, pointed to a narrative of investment in new military assets such as fighter jets, ships, submarines, and infantry equipment as contributing to this positive shift. The poll's findings show an increased willingness among Canadians to serve in the armed forces, both full-time and part-time, in the event of a major conflict. This surge in support comes amidst a backdrop of escalating global instability, including ongoing conflicts and heightened geopolitical tensions. Furthermore, Canada's commitment to significantly increase defence spending and strengthen its military capabilities likely play a crucial role in shaping these positive perceptions.\The survey highlights a notable increase in the percentage of respondents willing to serve in the military in the event of a major conflict. Specifically, 24% expressed a willingness to serve full-time, a substantial increase from 12% in a similar survey conducted in November 2025. Similarly, the willingness to serve part-time in the reserves rose to 32% from 19% during the same period. These figures suggest a growing sense of national pride and a willingness to contribute to the defence of the country. Age demographics also show a difference in willingness, with those aged 18 to 34 expressing a higher inclination to serve full-time compared to the 55-plus age group. Overall, 58% of respondents expressed a positive impression of the Canadian Forces, with approximately three-quarters agreeing that the Armed Forces make them proud to be Canadian. Regional variations were also apparent, with Atlantic Canada exhibiting the highest level of approval.\Former military officials such as Wayne Eyre, who served as Canada’s chief of defence staff, and Tom Lawson, a former Royal Canadian Air Force general, have commented on the survey's findings. Eyre stated that the poll results provide the government with additional social license to continue its investment in defence. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining popular support for such initiatives. Lawson noted a significant change in public attitude towards the military compared to previous decades. Canada's commitment to achieving spending targets, including reaching 2% of its GDP on defence, after failing to do so for years, and a further commitment to reach 5% by 2035, underscores the nation's determination to modernize and strengthen its military. The survey underscores this positive trend. The poll surveyed 1,058 Canadians aged 18 and older between March 1 and 8, with a margin of error of plus-or-minus three percentage points, 19 times out of 20, providing valuable insights into the evolving perspectives on Canada’s military and national security. The survey results paint a picture of a populace increasingly supportive of its military and its role in an increasingly volatile global landscape, and this sentiment appears to be fueled by government initiatives and strategic investments in defence





globepolitics / 🏆 12. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Canadian Military Defence Spending Public Opinion Military Recruitment National Security

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Here’s what weather is in store for Canadians this weekWith Spring fully in effect, some parts of Canada are expected to experience some unruly weather for the end of Easter weekend, while others will be enjoying seasonal temperatures.

Read more »

Rising fuel costs from Iran war could mean higher fares, fewer flights for Canadians: expertThe impact of the war in Iran is beginning to ripple through Canada’s aviation sector, with travellers likely to feel the effects first on discounted tickets and reward bookings, an industry expert says.

Read more »

Poll Shows Growing Canadian Support for Exploring EU MembershipA recent survey reveals that a majority of Canadians are open to considering Canada joining the European Union, spurred by concerns about relying on the United States and the changing global landscape.

Read more »

Canadian Universities Offer Support to International Students Affected by Middle East ConflictCanadian universities are providing a range of supports to international students, including deadline extensions, tuition relief, and mental health services, due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Student organizations are also holding fundraisers and awareness campaigns.

Read more »

The Daily Chase: Canadians would be open to joining European UnionHere are six things you need to know this morning.

Read more »

Stop Overpaying on Taxes: 5 Common Mistakes Canadians MakeA financial expert outlines five common ways Canadians overpay on taxes, including not maximizing registered accounts and putting investments in the wrong accounts. The article emphasizes that tax refunds aren't a bonus and suggests strategies for better tax planning to avoid giving the government an interest-free loan.

Read more »