New Statistics Canada data shows cross-border travel rebounding, yet demand for U.S. destinations remains low as Canadians prefer Europe and other international locales.

New data released by Statistics Canada indicates that cross-border travel between Canada and the United States is finally rebounding after more than a year of consistent declines. This upward trend marks a significant shift in travel patterns, though industry insiders warn that many Canadians remain reluctant to vacation in the United States despite the statistical recovery.

Border Travel Statistics Show Growth

Canadians completed 2.5 million return trips from the United States in September, representing an increase of 8.7 per cent compared with the same month a year earlier. This latest figure marks the sixth consecutive month of year-over-year growth in outbound travel, a stark contrast to the previous 15 straight months of declines in Canadian travel to the United States.

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Despite these recent gains, Canadian return trips from the U.S. remain nearly 25 per cent below September 2024 levels. This disparity indicates that while travel is trending upward, the sector has not yet fully recovered to pre-pandemic or earlier robust levels of cross-border movement.

Travel Agents Report Subdued Demand

Ginny Harrison, president of White Rock Travel, reports that the demand for U.S. destinations remains noticeably subdued among her clients. She states that many travelers are actively avoiding the southern border, with one common sentiment being a strong preference to go anywhere but the United States.

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Harrison notes that traditional favorite destinations such as Florida, California, and Disneyland have seen a drop in interest. Instead, many clients are opting for overseas vacations, with a significant number of travelers going to Europe for the first time. This shift suggests a changing preference in where Canadians choose to allocate their travel budgets.

U.S. Visitors to Canada Increase

Travel in the opposite direction continues to grow steadily. Statistics Canada reports that U.S. residents made 2.5 million trips to Canada in September, up nearly 17 per cent from a year earlier. This increase marks eight consecutive months of growth for inbound travel from the United States, highlighting a divergence in the flow of visitors between the two nations.

Future Outlook Depends on Relations

Harrison suggests that some travelers may eventually return to the United States if relations between the two countries improve. She believes that if tensions relax and diplomatic or economic conditions become more favorable, there will likely be renewed interest in American destinations.

For now, however, many Canadians are choosing to spend their travel dollars elsewhere. The current data reflects a complex landscape where statistical recovery in border crossings does not necessarily translate to a full resurgence of leisure tourism to the United States.