Canadians Return Home After Detention in Israel's Gaza Blockade Flotilla

Twelve Canadians detained by Israeli forces during a flotilla attempting to break the blockade of Gaza are returning home this weekend. The Canadians were reportedly abused in custody before being sent to Turkey. The Canadians were among 420 people on 41 boats intercepted by Israel.

Twelve Canadians who were part of a flotilla attempting to break Israel 's naval blockade of Gaza are returning to Canada this weekend. The Canadians were detained by Israel i forces last week and reportedly abused in custody before being sent to Turkey.

Lynda Khelil with Global Sumud Flotilla, the movement's organizer, said Safa Chebbi and Ehab Lotayef arrived in Montreal from Turkey on Saturday, while Shahid Mahmood touched down in Toronto. Six others were expected to arrive in Toronto and Vancouver on Sunday. Global Sumud Flotilla said one Canadian was still in Turkey and two Canadians were on their way to other destinations.

On Friday, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said she had received details from Turkish officials that the Canadians suffered 'appalling abuse' while in custody and they were receiving urgent medical care in Turkey. Israeli prison officials have denied any abuse. The Canadians were among 420 people on 41 boats intercepted by Israel as they attempted to bring a symbolic amount of aid to Gaza amid Israel's restrictions.

Aid groups say Israel has blocked assistance from reaching Gaza, where a humanitarian crisis continues to unfold following the war launched by Israel in response to the Hamas attack in October 2023. After the Canadians were detained, Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's national security minister, published a video of himself taunting the activists while they were kneeling, and had their faces to the ground with their hands bound.

Global Affairs Canada said it has summoned Iddo Moed, the Israeli ambassador in Canada, and condemned the 'mistreatment of civilians and demanded that those responsible for this egregious abuse be held responsible.

' Global Affairs said consular officials were on the ground in Turkey to ensure the Canadians received the care they needed so they could return home. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2026





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Israel Gaza Blockade Flotilla Canada Abuse Humanitarian Crisis Aid Itamar Ben-Gvir Global Sumud Flotilla Turkish Officials Global Affairs Canada

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Canadians from Gaza flotilla to return to Canada after detainment by Israeli forcesSome of the Canadians who were part of a flotilla attempting to break Israel's naval blockade of Gaza are set to return to Canada this weekend.

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Canadians from Gaza flotilla returning home after detainment by Israeli forcesActivists were detained last week and reportedly abused in custody before being sent to Turkey

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Canadians from Gaza flotilla returning home after detainment by Israeli forcesSome of the Canadians who were part of a flotilla attempting to break Israel's naval blockade of Gaza are set to return to Canada this weekend. The Canadians were detained by Israeli forces last week and reportedly abused in custody before being sent to Turkey.:// Nine of the 12 Canadians involved are expected to arrive in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver this weekend. The Canadians were among 420 individuals on 41 boats intercepted by Israel as they attempted to bring a symbolic amount of aid to Gaza amid Israel's restrictions. Aid groups say Israel has blocked assistance from reaching Gaza, where a humanitarian crisis continues to unfold following the war launched by Israel in response to the Hamas attack in October 2023

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