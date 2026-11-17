A new survey reveals most Canadians plan to maintain or increase holiday gift spending in 2026 despite rising credit card debt. Expert advice warns of long-term financial risks.

Despite a persistent backdrop of economic uncertainty and elevated living costs, the majority of Canadians are preparing for a robust holiday shopping season in 2026. A recent survey conducted by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada indicates that 84 per cent of shoppers intend to spend approximately the same amount or more on gifts this year compared to 2025. This trend suggests that festive traditions are outweighing financial caution for many consumers heading into the critical December period.

Holiday Spending Trends and Consumer Sentiment

The data from the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada highlights a strong willingness among shoppers to maintain or increase their gift budgets. Becky Western-Macfadyen from Credit Canada noted that she is not surprised by this resilience, attributing it to the deep emotional significance attached to gift-giving. She explained that for many individuals, giving presents is viewed fundamentally as an act of love rather than a purely financial transaction.

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This emotional drive often overrides prudent budgeting, especially when shoppers are subjected to aggressive promotional strategies. Western-Macfadyen warned that holiday sales events, such as Black Friday and buy-one-get-one-free offers, are carefully crafted to trigger dopamine responses. These psychological triggers can tempt consumers to exceed their planned budgets in pursuit of what appears to be a perfect deal for a loved one.

According to figures from the Retail Council of Canada, the average Canadian is projected to spend more than $900 during the current holiday season. This substantial average indicates that while individual spending habits vary, the collective economic effort to support festive gifting remains high across the country.

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Rising Credit Card Debt and Financial Risks

The enthusiasm for gift-giving comes at a significant cost for those relying on credit cards to finance their purchases. Western-Macfadyen cautioned that using credit can dramatically inflate the true price of items, particularly if shoppers only manage to make minimum monthly payments. She stated that it can take up to 10 years to fully pay off credit card balances under these conditions.

Consequently, consumers end up paying twice the original cost of the items they purchased, negating the perceived value of the deals they thought they were securing. This warning is particularly urgent given the current state of household finances, as Canadians are already carrying a heavy burden of existing credit card debt.

Data from Equifax reveals that total credit card balances reached $134.2 billion in the second quarter of 2026. This figure represents a noticeable increase from the $130.6 billion recorded in the previous quarter. The accumulation of this debt has also contributed to a rise in personal insolvency filings during the same period.

The credit bureau reported that 37,523 Canadians filed for consumer insolvency in the second quarter of 2026. This number marks the highest quarterly total for such filings since 2009, underscoring the severity of the financial strain many households are currently experiencing.

Proactive Strategies to Avoid Holiday Debt

To mitigate these financial risks, Credit Canada recommends that shoppers establish a strict holiday budget before beginning their shopping. Consumers should determine exactly how they will fund each purchase prior to engaging with retailers. This approach may involve having open conversations with family and friends to align expectations regarding gift value and spending limits.

For those shopping online, Western-Macfadyen suggests implementing a 24-hour shopping cart rule to curb impulse buying. By leaving potential purchases in the cart for a full day before completing the transaction, shoppers can make more deliberate decisions. This pause allows time to reconsider whether the purchase is necessary and affordable.

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It is also critical for credit card users to have a clear, actionable plan for repaying their balances. Western-Macfadyen emphasized the importance of being proactive and avoiding the common mistake of waiting until January to assess financial damage. Ignoring bills can lead to regret and complicate the path to financial stability as the new year approaches.

Regional Variations and Generational Shopping Habits

Holiday spending intentions vary significantly depending on the province, with Albertans planning to spend the most at roughly $1,200. In contrast, residents of Quebec are projected to spend the least, with budgets estimated between $650 and $700. These regional differences reflect diverse economic conditions and cultural shopping traditions across Canada.

Generational differences also play a key role in how consumers approach the holidays. Older Canadians are more likely to prefer in-store shopping and prioritize gifts made in Canada. Younger shoppers, however, are more open to considering second-hand presents and frequently use artificial intelligence tools to assist in their gift search.

The consequences of ignoring these financial warnings are already visible in the market. Credit Canada typically observes a 50 per cent increase in first-time debt counseling calls between December and January. This surge occurs as holiday bills come due and shoppers face the reality of their spending habits.

For individuals struggling with debt after the holidays, Credit Canada encourages seeking help from a professional credit counselor. The organization offers counseling services and financial resources at no cost to those in need, providing a vital support system for consumers trying to recover from seasonal overspending.