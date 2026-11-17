Despite rising costs, 84 percent of Canadians expect to spend more this holiday season. Financial experts warn of credit card debt traps and insolvency risks as average spending hits $900.

Most Canadians are preparing for a robust holiday shopping season despite widespread economic uncertainty and persistent high living costs. A recent survey conducted by Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada reveals that 84 percent of holiday shoppers intend to spend approximately the same amount or more this year compared with 2025. This determination to maintain traditional gift-giving habits persists even as families navigate financial pressure and inflationary trends across the country.

Financial Risks of Holiday Debt Accumulation

Becky Western-Mcfadyen from Credit Canada notes that the willingness to spend stems from emotional drivers, describing gift giving as a fundamental act of love for many families. However, she cautions that carefully crafted sales events create a dopamine response that often leads consumers to exceed their budgets. The Retail Council of Canada reports that the average Canadian plans to spend more than $900 during this holiday season, a figure that can become problematic when funded by credit.

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Western-Mcfadyen warns that relying on credit cards for these purchases can result in severe long-term financial consequences. She explains that individuals making only minimum payments may spend up to 10 years paying off their balances. Consequently, shoppers often end up paying twice the original cost of items they believed were good deals due to interest accumulation.

These warnings coincide with broader national trends showing Canadians are carrying increasingly burdensome credit card debt. According to data from Equifax, total credit card balances reached $134.2 billion in the second quarter of 2026. This represents a significant increase from the $130.6 billion recorded in the previous quarter, highlighting a growing strain on household finances across the nation.

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Rising Insolvency Rates and Consumer Trends

The financial strain is further evidenced by the number of Canadians seeking relief through bankruptcy proceedings. During the same period as the debt increase, 37,523 Canadians filed for consumer insolvency. This figure marks the highest quarterly total recorded since 2009, signaling deepening financial distress for a segment of the population.

Regional differences in spending intentions are also emerging for the 2026 Christmas season. The Retail Council of Canada data indicates that Albertans plan to spend the most, with an average of roughly $1,200. In contrast, shoppers in Quebec are planning to spend significantly less, with budgets coming in between $650 and $700.

Generational shifts are also influencing how gifts are purchased and selected. Older Canadians show a stronger preference for shopping in physical stores and prioritizing Canadian-made products. Meanwhile, younger shoppers are more open to considering second-hand presents and are increasingly expecting to use artificial intelligence to assist in their gift searches this year.

Strategies for Managing Holiday Budgets

Financial experts recommend proactive steps to mitigate debt risks before and during the shopping season. Credit Canada suggests that families set a strict holiday budget and determine payment methods prior to purchasing anything. Open conversations with family and friends about spending expectations can also prevent financial overextension on group gifts.

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For online shoppers, Western-Mcfadyen advises implementing a 24-hour shopping cart rule. Leaving potential items in the digital cart for a full day before checkout can help curb impulse buying driven by sales excitement. Shoppers using credit cards must also establish a clear, immediate plan for paying off balances to avoid high-interest traps.

Credit Canada typically observes a 50 percent increase in first-time debt counselling calls between December and January. This surge reflects the aftermath of holiday spending and the regret that often follows financial missteps. The organization encourages anyone struggling with debt to seek free support from a credit counsellor rather than waiting for financial situations to deteriorate further.