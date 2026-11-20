Canadians Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud scored 74.39 points to lead the pairs short program at the Finlandia Trophy, putting them in position for a second Grand Prix title this season.

Canada's Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud lead the pairs competition after the short program at the Finlandia Trophy in Helsinki. The duo scored 74.39 points on Friday for their skate.

They finished ahead of Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel, who scored 72.63 points. Americans Katie McBeath and Balazs Nagy are third with 70.81 points. Pereira, from Milton, Ontario, and Michaud, from Belleville, Ontario, won the pairs title at Skate Canada International last month in Kelowna, British Columbia. A photo from that event shows the pair posing with their gold medals.

Also read Rookie Race Update: Can McKenna and Martone Overtake Fowler for Calder Trophy?,

Pereira Michaud Aim Grand Prix

They are now in position to claim a second Grand Prix pairs title this season. The 2026 world bronze medallists will look to clinch a spot at next month's Grand Prix figure skating finals in Chongqing, China, in Saturday's free skate. A strong result in the free program would secure their place in the final. The field is missing seven skaters originally slated to compete, including 2022 Olympic pairs bronze medallists Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov.

Advertisement

The Finnish government barred Russian athletes from entering the country, forcing those withdrawals. Mishina and Galliamov finished first at a Grand Prix event in China earlier this year. They will likely not have enough points to return there for the final. Later Friday, Toronto's Stephen Gogolev was set to skate in the men's short program.

Gogolev Lauriault Le Gac Compete

He is looking to reach the podium after finishing fourth at both the world championships and Skate Canada. He also finished fifth at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics and was third at last year's Finlandia Trophy. Also Friday, Marie-Jade Lauriault of Ste-Anne-Des-Plaines, Quebec, and Romain Le Gac of Laval, Quebec, were set to skate in the rhythm dance.

They were joined in the event by Marjorie Lajoie of Boucherville, Quebec, and Jean-Luc Baker, a British-born American now based out of Montreal. The Finlandia Trophy continues Saturday with the free skate and other disciplines. Pereira and Michaud remain focused on securing their spot in the Grand Prix final. This report was first published on Nov. 20, 2026.