Canadians Overwhelmingly Support Independent Senate, Poll Finds

A new Nanos poll commissioned by Senator Donna Dasko shows 79% of Canadians favour the current system of independent senators, while only 5% want a return to partisan appointments. The findings underscore strong public backing for Prime Minister Mark Carney's decision to continue the independent advisory board for Senate selections.

The debate over whether Canada's Senate should remain non-partisan or revert to a partisan system has gained significant traction in recent months. For the first time, Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed a few weeks ago that he would continue the independent advisory body that reviews Senate applications.

With ten vacancies currently in the 105-member Senate and another five senators set to retire this calendar year, appointments are imminent. Amidst this discussion, a public opinion poll conducted by Nanos Research and commissioned by Senator Donna Dasko, herself a respected pollster, reveals striking findings. An astounding 79% of Canadians support the current system of selecting independent senators, while a mere 5% favor a return to partisan appointments.

Such high approval for a federal policy is rare, especially one concerning a key democratic institution. This level of support suggests that the independent model is worth preserving and strengthening, with ongoing self-reflection. When Justin Trudeau became Prime Minister in 2015, he announced an unprecedented approach: appointing only independent senators, meaning they would not sit as part of a party caucus, regardless of their political backgrounds. Most appointees had no partisan origins.

This was a risky move for a prime minister who could have filled the Upper Chamber with Liberal loyalists. Instead, it became the most significant Senate reform since Confederation, especially after previous scandals over expenditures. Stephen Harper had left 22 seats unfilled, a decision that still frustrates many Conservatives. Trudeau made 100 appointments, second only to Mackenzie King, transforming the Senate by reducing partisan influence.

Critics, primarily Conservatives, argue that many appointees are Liberals in disguise, but most appointees reject that characterization. They generally hold centrist values and support much of the government's legislation while feeling free to propose amendments. From within Liberal circles, some resent that Trudeau excluded Liberal activists, especially those who kept the party alive during the Harper years. The unspoken truth is that senators and their offices historically served as extensions of political parties, aiding in strategy, fundraising, and organization.

Thus, some Liberals view Trudeau's move as giving up a key partisan asset. As an appointee through the non-partisan process, I acknowledge my bias but recognize both advantages and disadvantages. On balance, I strongly favor the non-partisan format. It aligns with the original intent of Confederation: Sir John A. Macdonald envisioned the Senate as a chamber of sober second thought, reviewing legislation from the partisan House of Commons.

For that to work, senators must not mirror members of political parties in the Commons, caucus with them weekly, or take instructions from party leadership. An independent Senate can provide impartial scrutiny, but it also faces challenges, such as potential lack of accountability and coordination.

Nevertheless, the overwhelming public support for the independent model, as shown in the Nanos poll, indicates that Canadians value non-partisan oversight. The Carney government's continuation of the independent advisory body is a step in the right direction. The Senate must continue to evolve, but it has found a formula that resonates with Canadians, reinforcing the importance of sober second thought in a healthy democracy





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Canadian Senate Independent Senators Nanos Poll Senate Reform Non-Partisan

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