Canadians on MV Hondius Begin Desembarking After Disinfection and Screening by International Groups

The MV Hondius, a cruise ship believed to be infected with hantavirus, arrived at the port city of Tenerife in Spain, enabling the start of the disembarkation process for the four Canadian passengers and other asymptomatic passengers. Visitors who demonstrate no symptoms are to be screened for the virus by various international health organizations.

Canadians on board the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship, MV Hondius, will soon begin disembarking after the vessel docked this morning at the port city of Tenerife in the Canary Islands, Spain.

The ship's owner, Oceanwide Expeditions, stated that several international groups, including the World Health Organization, will screen the four Canadians and roughly 130 other asymptomatic passengers. Global Affairs Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada have not commented on the disembarkment or next steps for the Canadian travelers. The outbreak occurred after April 1, following several stops at isolated islands in the South Atlantic, affecting both Canadian and non-Canadian passengers.

Three non-Canadian passengers have died, and five others, who have already left the ship, are infected with hantavirus. This news report was first published on May 10, 2026





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Canadians MDV Hondius Hantavirus Disembarkation Screening

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