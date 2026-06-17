Canadians increasingly reporting being affected by extreme weather events

A new poll suggests that Canadians are increasingly reporting being affected by extreme weather events, with 30% of respondents saying they were personally affected over the last 12 months, up from 23% a year ago.

A new poll suggests that Canadians are increasingly reporting being affected by extreme weather events, with 30% of respondents saying they were personally affected over the last 12 months, up from 23% a year ago.

However, the number of Canadians who are concerned about hot summers and heat waves has decreased significantly since last year, with only 32% of respondents reporting they're concerned about hot summers and heat waves in the future, down from 62% last year. The poll also found that 65% of respondents said there are more wildfires now than five years ago, and 61% of respondents said there are more extreme heat events than five years ago.

The poll was conducted online by Leger of 1,512 Canadians from June 12-15 and cannot be assigned a margin of error. The new figure is down from the 37% of poll respondents who said in September 2025 they'd been affected by extreme weather, but up from the 23% who said the same in a June 2025 poll.

The ways in which Canadians are being affected by severe weather are not clear, with 59% of respondents saying they had been forced to stay indoors because of poor air quality, down from 65% a year ago, and 21% saying they had to cancel travel plans, down from 27% a year ago. The increase came in the number of respondents who answered 'other' when asked to describe their experience with extreme weather - 13% up from 8% a year ago.

Andrew Enns, Leger's executive vice-president for Central Canada, said extreme cold over the past winter could be on the minds of some Canadians, and that the general nature of Canadians may be complaining a bit about the weather. Enns also suggested that people can only maintain heightened awareness of extreme weather for so long, and that media coverage of the El Niño weather system and speculation about a hot summer ahead may be playing into people's concern levels.

In a summary of the poll, Leger said the decline in concern may also be linked to cooler and less dry conditions observed in June 2026 compared to previous years. The poll found that 61% of respondents said there are more wildfires now than five years ago, down from the 74% recorded in last year's poll, and that the number of Canadians who are worried about the changes in Canada's climate ticked up slightly to 61% from 59% a year ago.

The Canadian Research Insights Council, an industry organization that promotes polling standards, says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population. This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2026





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