Nanos poll finds only 33.3 per cent of Canadians back a US trade deal that includes tariffs

A new Nanos Research poll for CTV News shows support for a US trade deal with tariffs has fallen to 33.3 per cent from 41 per cent in August 2025, as Canada and the US restart trade talks.

A new Nanos Research poll commissioned by CTV News finds that just 33.3 per cent of Canadians would support a US trade deal that includes tariffs on Canadian goods.

That is down from a similar survey in August 2025, when 41 per cent of Canadians were willing to accept a deal that included import duties. The results suggest growing resistance among Canadians to accepting a trade deal that leaves tariffs in place. The survey also indicates a growing number of Canadians feel confident about doing trade with countries other than the United States. Canadians appear more open to other partners.

Also read Nanos survey finds Canadian parents cut expenses and take on debt for children's activities

Canadians Feel Loved By Other Nations

International trade lawyer Barry Appleton said, Canadians feel more loved. We have been courted by the Europeans. We have been courted out by the Philippines. We have been courted out in ASEAN.

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We are talking to India for the first time. We do not feel like we are being rejected by our best friend, Appleton said. We are feeling like we are being loved at a party. That growing appreciation from other countries may explain why Canadians would prefer trading partners that do not impose tariffs on Canadian products.

But that confidence can do little to alter North America's geography, Canada's proximity to the United States, and the natural trade flow those realities create. Appleton said the problem is seven out of every 10 dollars that we export still goes to the United States. So we still need to figure out how to make that relationship work.

Trump Demands Tariffs From All Partners

He added that the United States has made it clear with every single one of its trade partners, including the EU and Great Britain, that they are all paying. The price of getting to the United States is paying tariffs now, he said. It is pay-to-play. The question is going to be: Can we afford that, or can we not?

That is the very question Canadian officials are mulling over right now. In the past few weeks, trade talks between Canada and the United States have restarted. The US Ambassador to Canada, Pete Hoekstra, has expressed confidence a trade deal can be reached before the end of the year. Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed those talks on Saturday during a news conference in Manila.

He stated that, just before leaving for his current overseas trip, he had a substantive conversation with US President Donald Trump. We are making progress, the prime minister said. There is a possibility of a deal, a bilateral deal, but we are not yet there. It is impossible to know if any final agreement will include tariffs, but every signal from American officials suggests import duties will be part of any deal the Trump administration signs.

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Experts Say Tariffs Are Here To Stay

While the Nanos survey suggests most Canadians would reject a trade deal that includes tariffs, those closely involved in the Canada-US trade file say tariffs are now part of the reality, and Canadians may have to learn to live with them. I think it is pretty unlikely we will get back to a world of zero tariffs, said Maryscott Greenwood, a Canada-US relations consultant and head of Ottawa Street Strategy.

Greenwood says most Canadian goods still enter the US tariff-free under the Canada-US-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). Despite the tariffs imposed by Trump through executive orders, Canada's overall effective tariff rate remains relatively low. She understands why industries hit by tariffs want the issue addressed but says preserving Canada's relatively favourable position could give the country an advantage over other global competitors in the US market. Canada's effective tariff rate right now is at about five per cent, Greenwood said.

That is not as good as zero, but it is better than a lot of the rest of the world. Appleton says any agreement reached now would fall short of ideal, but failing to secure a deal could inflict even greater damage on Canada's economy by prolonging the uncertainty of the past year and a half. Canada still has a benefit with a trade deal if we can get some certainty, he said.

Uncertainty Costs Canada Jobs And Investment

It is the lack of certainty, it is the lack of political clarity that is costing Canadians jobs, costing us in-bound investments, costing us expansion for our plants, Appleton said. That is what we need to address. That leaves the federal government with two challenges: negotiating a deal with the US and convincing Canadians to accept it if the final agreement includes tariffs.

The results come from an omnibus survey conducted by Nanos Research using a dual-frame hybrid telephone and online random survey. Nanos surveyed 1,058 Canadian adults between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2. The results were statistically checked and weighted by age and gender using the latest census information, and the sample was geographically stratified to be representative of Canada. The margin of error for this survey is plus or minus 3 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.