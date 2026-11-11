Canadians mark Remembrance Day with ceremonies across the country

Canadians are gathering for Remembrance Day ceremonies, marking 25 years since the Afghanistan war began and honouring four soldiers killed in a fire at CFB Wainwright.

Canadians across the country are gathering today to reflect on the legacy of war and remember the men and women who served and died defending this country.

This year marks 25 years since the start of the Afghanistan war, a conflict in which 40,000 Canadian Armed Forces members served and 159 lost their lives. The Afghanistan conflict lasted more than 12 years. It was the longest in Canadian history and saw the largest deployment of Canadian troops since the Second World War. Three Second World War veterans are expected to attend the ceremony in Ottawa.

Also read Rain expected after mild start to Remembrance Day

Wreaths Laid at National War Memorial

Prime Minister Mark Carney, Gov. Gen. Louise Arbour and other dignitaries will lay wreaths at the National War Memorial. CF-18 fighter jets and a Black Hawk helicopter will perform flypasts over the national ceremony.

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Griffon, Chinook and Cormorant helicopters and other RCAF aircraft will conduct flyovers at local ceremonies across the country. This year is also the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Legion. The organization was founded in 1926 to create one main advocacy group for veterans benefits. It is also the 150th anniversary of the Royal Military College.

Some 300 cadets are expected to attend the parade to mark that anniversary. That is about 200 more cadets than usual. This years ceremonies take place just weeks after a tragic fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright claimed the lives of four soldiers and injured dozens of others during a training exercise. Three separate investigations, including one by military police, are looking into the accident at CFB Wainwright.

Tributes to Fallen Soldiers

Sgt. Morgan Wong of Edmonton, Pte. Shaun Farrell of Prince Albert, Sask. , Pte.

Aidan Goulding of North Vancouver and Pte. Hayden Lykkemark of Langley, B.C. , were killed at the Alberta training base last month. They died when strong winds suddenly swept up a grass fire that was burning on the automatic grenade launcher range and carried it across the training area.

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The last update from National Defence on Nov. 4 said of the 39 injured, 14 had been released from hospital while another 25 remained in hospital. A separate ceremony is planned for today at CFB Wainwright. Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is set to attend, along with other dignitaries, military members and veterans.

Silver Cross Mother Honors Sacrifice

This years Silver Cross Mother, Virginia Hicks, will lay a wreath at the cenotaph in Ottawa on behalf of all mothers who lost a child who served in the military. Hicks lost her daughter during a training incident at CFB Petawawa in 2002. She was chosen by the Royal Canadian Legion months before the Wainwright accident took place.

Carol Bailey-Stevens, an Air Force veteran, touches her eye as she stands at the grave of her husband Robert Stevens, who served in the Army, during a Remembrance Day ceremony at the National Military Cemetery at Beechwood Cemetery in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. People are also gathering at Sunnybrook, where 50,000 flags were planted to honour veterans for Remembrance Day. Remembrance Day ceremonies were planned across northeastern Ontario as well.

Canadians are gathering to reflect on the legacy of war and remember the men and women who served and died defending this country.