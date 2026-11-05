Nanos Poll Finds 52.3 Per Cent of Canadians Want Fewer Immigrants in 2027

A new Nanos Research survey commissioned by CTV News finds that 52.3 per cent of Canadians want fewer immigrants and temporary residents in 2027, as Prime Minister Carney says he is working with premiers and ministers to keep immigration at sustainable levels.

A new Nanos Research survey commissioned by CTV News found that 52.3 per cent of Canadians believe the country should accept fewer immigrants and temporary residents in 2027.

Prime Minister Carney said he is speaking with premiers and ministers to assess and maintain immigration rates at sustainable levels. The survey found that 33.5 per cent of respondents want the numbers to remain about the same, while 8.4 per cent said Canada should accept more. The remaining 5.9 per cent were unsure. The findings come as Canada aims to accept 380,000 new permanent residents and an additional 385,000 workers and students as temporary residents in 2026.

Also read Asian Football Confederation postpones 2027 Asian Cup because of conflict in Middle East

Canadians want fewer immigrants in 2027

Pollsters asked respondents: As you may know, in 2026 Canada aims to accept 380,000 new immigrants as permanent residents, and an additional 385,000 workers and students as temporary residents. Should Canada accept more, about the same or fewer immigrants and temporary residents in 2027? The October findings are consistent with those recorded in a March survey, when 52 per cent of Canadians said they wanted fewer immigrants and temporary residents.

Advertisement

In March, 35 per cent favoured maintaining the same levels, compared with almost 34 per cent in October. Support for accepting more declined slightly from nine per cent in March to eight per cent in October. The proportion of respondents who were unsure increased from four and a half per cent to almost six per cent over the same period. The country continues to grapple with immigration levels and their impact on housing, services and the economy.

Regional differences in immigration views

The survey also found regional differences. Respondents in the Prairies were the most likely to favour fewer immigrants and temporary residents, with 58.3 per cent selecting that option. Ontario and Quebec followed at 53.5 per cent and 53.1 per cent respectively. In Atlantic Canada, 44.2 per cent wanted fewer immigrants and temporary residents.

British Columbia had the most balanced distribution, with 43.7 per cent of respondents saying the same. British Columbia also had the highest proportion who wanted levels to remain about the same, at 41.2 per cent. Age groups also showed different views. Canadians aged 35 to 54 were the most likely to favour fewer immigrants and temporary residents at 56.4 per cent.

Advertisement

Age groups show different immigration views

They were closely followed by those aged 18 to 34 at 56 per cent. Among respondents aged 55 and older, 46.6 per cent wanted fewer immigrants. This age group had the highest proportion favouring the maintenance of current levels, at 38.9 per cent. These numbers suggest older Canadians may see the current immigration framework as less disruptive than younger citizens entering housing and job markets.

The Nanos Research survey used a dual-frame hybrid telephone and online random survey. A total of 1,058 Canadians participated. The results were weighted to reflect true population proportions and carry a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points, 19 times out of 20.