Canadians are divided on their assessment of the federal government's role in Alberta affairs; some have witnessed financial abuse, while younger generations remain unaware of the past mistreatment, as suggested by a passionate remark by the leader of the United Conservative Party of Alberta, Danielle Smith:

Danielle Smith, the leader of the United Conservative Party of Alberta and a former leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Alberta, delivered a speech addressing the ongoing debate about the future of Alberta and Canada. She expressed her support for Alberta remaining in Canada and her concern about a recent court ruling that hindered the democratic rights of citizens. Smith also proposed an additional question for the upcoming referendum to respect and hear the voices of Albertans who have signed both the 'Forever Canada' and 'Stay Free Alberta' petitions.

The problem, the way I see it is that we have much older Albertans who have LIVED THROUGH WHAT PIERRE TRUDEAU, JEAN CHREATIAN and using OUR federal government to do it, while taking all Albertans money and giving almost nothing back especially when we needed it all these years and that has led to OLDER ALBERTANS who remember ALL THIS ABUSE, financial and you can see it now with the pipeline and how the FEDERAL GOVENMENT IS CONTROLLING OUR ALBERTA oil and gas industry, again, like Pierre did in the 60’s and 70’s but YOUNGER ALBERTANS have no idea at all what has been going on between the federal government and albertans all these years of ABUSE.

It has taken older Albertans a long time to stop or try to stop all the abuse, especially financially of this always eastern run and managed federal government





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