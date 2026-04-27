Canadian Wood Manufacturers Seek Tariffs Alongside Trade Inquiry

Canadian wood product manufacturers welcome a government trade inquiry into imports but are pressing for immediate provisional tariffs to protect the domestic industry from increased competition and potential harm.

Ottawa – Canadian wood product manufacturers have expressed cautious optimism regarding the recently announced trade inquiry into imports of wood cabinets, vanities, hardwood flooring, and storage furniture, but are simultaneously urging the government to swiftly implement provisional tariffs on imported goods.

The inquiry, initiated at the direction of Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne, tasks the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) with a comprehensive investigation into the impact of increased imports on the domestic wood products industry. The CITT has been granted a period of 270 days to assess whether these imports are currently causing, or pose a significant threat of causing, serious harm to Canadian manufacturers. Following this assessment, the tribunal will submit recommendations to the government outlining potential courses of action.

The Canadian Wood Products Alliance (CWPA) acknowledged the government’s prompt response to the industry’s concerns, characterizing the initiation of the inquiry as a positive first step. However, the CWPA emphasized that the inquiry alone will not be sufficient to address the challenges facing the sector and provide the necessary stability. The alliance strongly advocates for the immediate imposition of provisional tariffs on imported wood products, arguing that this measure is crucial to leveling the playing field and protecting domestic jobs.

The CWPA highlighted the significant economic importance of the wood products industry, noting that tens of thousands of Canadian jobs are directly and indirectly reliant on its health. They point to existing evidence of negative impacts, including job losses and business closures, and warn that these trends will accelerate without immediate protective measures.

The alliance believes that without tariffs, the Canadian wood products industry will continue to suffer significant damage, potentially leading to further economic hardship for communities across the country. The situation is particularly concerning given the global economic climate and increased competition from international producers. The CWPA has been actively lobbying the government for intervention, presenting data demonstrating the surge in imports and the corresponding decline in domestic production.

They argue that unfair trade practices, such as dumping and subsidies, are contributing to the problem and distorting the market. The call for tariffs is rooted in the belief that imported wood products are being sold at prices that Canadian manufacturers cannot compete with, due to lower labor costs, less stringent environmental regulations, or government subsidies in other countries. The CWPA contends that these factors create an uneven playing field, putting Canadian businesses at a distinct disadvantage.

They are seeking tariffs that will offset these advantages and restore a more equitable competitive environment. The alliance also stresses the importance of a robust and transparent tariff system that is consistently enforced. They believe that a clear and predictable trade policy will encourage investment in the Canadian wood products industry and foster long-term growth. The CITT inquiry will involve a thorough examination of market data, including import volumes, pricing trends, and the financial performance of Canadian manufacturers.

The tribunal will also solicit input from industry stakeholders, including producers, importers, and consumers. The ultimate decision on whether to impose tariffs will rest with the government, based on the CITT’s recommendations. The CWPA is preparing to present detailed evidence to the CITT to support its case for tariffs, including financial statements, production data, and testimonials from affected businesses.

They are confident that the evidence will demonstrate the serious injury being inflicted on the Canadian wood products industry and the urgent need for government intervention. The outcome of this inquiry and the subsequent government decision will have far-reaching implications for the future of the Canadian wood products industry and the thousands of Canadians who depend on it for their livelihoods.

The industry is hopeful that the government will recognize the gravity of the situation and take decisive action to protect this vital sector of the Canadian economy





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