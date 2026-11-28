Canada's women's soccer team defeated Panama 4-0 in the CONCACAF W Championship quarterfinals, securing berths in the 2027 World Cup in Brazil and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Canada's women's soccer team defeated Panama 4-0 on Saturday in Mansfield, Texas, to clinch berths in both the 2027 World Cup in Brazil and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

The victory came in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF W Championship. The ninth-ranked Canadians dominated from the outset, pressuring No. 54 Panama early and creating ample chances. Head coach Casey Stoney said the win was both a celebration and an opportunity. It is a moment to celebrate, she said, because it is a major tournament and another chance to expose the team and young players to major tournament competition.

Also read Canada eager to clinch 2027 World Cup spot

Stoney also noted the win gives her team time to plan. She said there are seven months to the next World Cup and the team has also qualified for the Olympics. She said the program now needs to start planning phases and hold conversations with players about physical preparation to ensure they turn up in the summer in the best shape. She added it allows the team to build a strategy going into 2027 Brazil.

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Canada has appeared eight times in the women's World Cup but is coming off a disappointing 2023 showing, failing to advance from the group stage in Australia and New Zealand. The team has played in five Olympic tournaments, winning gold in 2021 after back-to-back bronze medals in 2012 and 2016. Canada finished seventh in 2024 in Paris amid a scandal over team staff using a drone to spy on opponents.

Stoney brought a mix of up-and-coming athletes and veterans to the W Championship. Her 23-player roster featured longtime national team stalwarts such as Portland Thorns midfielder Jessie Fleming and Chelsea defender Kadeisha Buchanan alongside teenage talents Annabelle Chukwu of the University of Notre Dame and AFC Toronto's Kaylee Hunter. Now that Canada has qualified for next summer's World Cup, each player needs a plan for how they will crack the roster, Stoney said.

She said some players are not playing enough minutes at their clubs. She said there will be strong conversations about where the team is at and where it needs to go from a playing perspective, playing minutes, match minutes and physically, because you need to play games. Stoney said those conversations will guide and direct the players, and it is up to them to make choices to ensure they are in contention for World Cup selection next year.

Canada Defeats Panama 4-0

Janine Sonis set up the opening goal with a corner kick, floating the ball into the penalty area. It bounced back out, but the reigning NWSL defender of the year sent it back in to Shelina Zadorsky, who flew in to put a shot past Panama keeper Yenith Bailey for a 1-0 lead. Arsenal striker Olivia Smith nearly doubled the lead a minute later, but her shot from the top of the six-yard box skittered just wide of the post.

Canada controlled 66 per cent possession and outshot Panama 16-11 with a 6-1 edge in on-target shots. Panama generated a solid opportunity in the 38th minute. Riley Tanner's shot on goal from inside the area forced Canada keeper Kailen Sheridan to drop to make the stop. Stoney credited Panama after the match.

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She said Panama made it really difficult and hard to break down. She said Panama defended wholeheartedly at times, slightly on the edge, with the referee not exactly refereeing the game with player safety in mind. She added Panama countered well, tried to create moments, were organized and hard working, calling it a really positive display. Canada padded its lead before halftime when Sonis chipped a pass to Evelyne Viens at the top of the area.

Second Half Goals Seal Victory

The Paris FC forward tapped a rolling shot into the Panama goal to make it 2-0 in the fifth minute of first-half injury time. The red-clad Canadians continued to push in the second half. Viens scored her second goal of the day in the 62nd minute, using her midsection to direct a pass from Hunter past Bailey for a 3-0 advantage. Chukwu came in for Viens in the 65th minute and took over scoring duties.

The 19-year-old forward blasted a shot into the top corner of the Panama net from above the penalty area to seal the score at 4-0 in the 83rd minute. Canada will face either Mexico or Haiti in Tuesday's semifinals before the finale of the eight-team tournament on Dec. 5. Stoney said the team created some really good moments, which was pleasing, and kept going and kept discipline at times.

She said she was pleased but knows the team will have to improve going into the semifinal.