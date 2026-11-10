Canadian Women's Hockey Team Wears Plain Jerseys Amid Hockey Canada IIHF Dispute

A jersey rights fight between Hockey Canada and the IIHF has left Canada's women's players in plain uniforms at the world championships, according to an opinion column.

Canada's women's hockey players are wearing plain, generic jerseys at the world championships because of a dispute over the national jersey market between Hockey Canada and the International Ice Hockey Federation, known as the IIHF. The argument comes from an opinion column that cites reporting by Simon Houpt of the Globe, and the columnist treats the stripped-down design as a solution rather than a punishment.

How the Jersey Market Dispute Works

Hockey Canada and the IIHF are fighting over control of the Canadian jersey market, which Simon Houpt of the Globe reported is worth $37 million in sales a year. Hockey Canada has traditionally controlled that market, but the IIHF wants to push the national federations out of that territory and take it over.

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The column says the legal conflict has spread in every direction, with each side suing the other. As a result, the best women's players in the world are forced to wear jerseys without distinctive national features at the world championships.

The columnist warns that if the dispute is not solved soon, similarly plain uniforms will be used at the upcoming World Junior Championships in Alberta. The current Canadian jersey, as the column describes it, has very little colour, a lot of open space, no ads, and no decals apart from a small map of the country.

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Stakeholder Views on the Canada Jersey

The columnist defends the plain design, while the main complaint against it centres on the missing maple leaf. The column says that complaint rests on a right the writer believes was affirmed for all jersey-wearing Canadians in the constitution.

Some people, according to the columnist, worry that fans will not know which team they are looking at. The writer answers that the word 'CANADA' emblazoned across the chest should provide the clue, and argues that quiet design is being mistaken for a lack of excitement.

The columnist says the design is close to the platonic ideal of a sports jersey, placing it nearer to the Montreal Canadiens, the Notre Dame Fightin' Irish and the New York Yankees than most modern uniforms. The writer describes it as an 'if you know, you know' jersey that does not try to explain what the wearers are doing, unlike a fast-food-chain uniform.

The column also admits the opinion is its own and says readers who disagree are free to do so, while insisting that the fact people argue over the jerseys is another reason they work. The writer assumes the real reason anyone is upset is that the design is impeding the market.

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Proposed Changes and a Future Canadian Jersey

The columnist proposes a single, unchanging jersey worn by both women's and men's teams, arguing that a national jersey becomes more iconic the less it changes. The column notes that the prime minister is more often seen in a hockey top than a T-shirt, and asks why such a single design is not being considered during this moment of national identity crisis.

The proposed jersey would be simple and affordable for hockey fans, especially kids, rather than gaudy and expensive. The columnist suggests Canadian designers chosen through an open call, with every Canadian able to vote online, and says the jerseys should be made in Canadian factories using natural Canadian fabrics and should not be sold abroad.

The column mocks the idea that Canadians must buy a brand new jersey every six months, where a 'new' version may only mean a change of font from Arial to Helvetica or the reverse. It says that if Canadians do not spend 250 bucks on such a jersey, the government takes it back, and it adds that anyone wanting one would have to come to Canada to get it.