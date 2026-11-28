The Canadian women's soccer team secured automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup and 2028 Olympics by defeating Panama 4-0 in the CONCACAF W Championship quarterfinals. Goals from Shelina Zadorsky, Evelyne Viens, and Annabelle Chukwu sealed the victory in Mansfield, Texas.

MANSFIELD - Canada's women's soccer team has officially clinched berths in both the 2027 World Cup in Brazil and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

The national squad secured these critical qualifications by defeating Panama 4-0 in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF W Championship on Saturday. The decisive match took place in Mansfield, Texas, as confirmed by the Associated Press. It was a comprehensive performance that demonstrated the team's readiness to compete on the global stage after a difficult period. Defender Shelina Zadorsky opened the scoring in the 13th minute to give Canada an early advantage.

Also read Canada eager to clinch 2027 World Cup spot

Canada Defeats Panama 4-0

Her goal set the tone for a dominant first half that the Canadians would carry through the remainder of the match. Forward Evelyne Viens was instrumental in extending the lead. She followed up Zadorsky's goal with a strike in first-half injury time, putting Canada ahead 2-0 before the break. Viens continued her excellent form in the second half by adding another goal in the 62nd minute.

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Her brace ensured that Panama had little chance of mounting a serious comeback against the ninth-ranked Canadians. Annabelle Chukwu came off the bench to seal the win with a long-range blast late in the second half. Her contribution capped off a perfect team performance and finalized the 4-0 result. The victory provides significant relief for a team dealing with recent off-field controversies.

Canada finished seventh in the 2024 Paris Olympics amid a scandal over team staff using a drone to spy on opponents. This incident caused considerable reputational damage to the program.

Historical World Cup And Olympic Record

However, the dominant display against Panama suggests the team is focusing squarely on athletic performance and redemption. Canada has appeared eight times in the women's World Cup historically. The nation is coming off a disappointing showing in 2023 where it failed to make it out of the group stage in Australia and New Zealand. The squad also has a strong Olympic pedigree, having played in five Olympic tournaments.

They won gold in 2021 and took back-to-back bronze medals in 2012 and 2016. Looking ahead, the ninth-ranked Canadians will face either Mexico or Haiti in Tuesday's semifinals. This match is the next step before the finale of the eight-team tournament on December 5. Securing spots in both major tournaments allows the coaching staff to plan with long-term stability.

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The automatic qualifications remove the pressure of a final qualifying round. The win marks a significant turnaround for Canadian soccer. It signals a return to competitive form and provides momentum heading into the final stages of the regional championship. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2026. The Canadian Press