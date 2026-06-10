Canadian Wineries Release Fresh 2025 Whites and Rosés Amid Strong Local Demand

A wave of new 2025 white and rosé wines from Canadian vineyards is hitting shelves, offering bright, refreshing styles for summer. The releases come as domestic wines gain market share and consumers show heightened interest in locally produced options. Highlights include Thomas Bachelder's rare pinot blanc, Blue Grouse's first chardonnay, and elegant rosés from Domaine Queylus, Fielding, and Le Vieux Pin.

Canadian winemakers are preparing for the upcoming tourist season with an abundant supply of fresh whites and rosé s from the 2025 harvest. This new wave of wines follows an extended aging period in cellars and arrives as Canadian labels benefit from a market with reduced competition from popular American brands.

Local wines are seeing unprecedented consumer demand, especially those that are affordably priced and versatile for various occasions. In British Columbia, wine enthusiasts are particularly interested in how vineyards have rebounded after the difficult 2024 vintage, which affected most of the province except Vancouver Island. This week's wine recommendations spotlight recently released youthful rosés and whites that have stood out in tastings.

Notable releases include a unique pinot blanc from Niagara's Thomas Bachelder, known for his chardonnay and pinot noir, and the debut chardonnay from Blue Grouse, crafted by new winemaker Stacy Hornemann. Thomas Bachelder's pinot blanc is a departure from his typical focus, sourced from the Kirby family's vineyard in Niagara-on-the-Lake. The wine is built on bright pear and golden apple fruit, offering a refined profile with a chalky texture and a long, refreshing finish.

With only 99 cases produced and the majority purchased by the LCBO, it is a limited find. It clocks in at 13% alcohol by volume with no residual sugar, and is drinkable now through 2030. It is available in Ontario. Blue Grouse's first chardonnay marks the debut of winemaker Stacy Hornemann in the Cowichan Valley.

Hornemann brings experience from Napa and Sonoma, and this wine shows a satisfying barrel-fermented character that marries juicy vibrancy with cool-climate structure. Citrus and slate notes are complemented by savory tones from ten months in older oak. At 12% ABV and 0.4 g/l residual sugar, it can be enjoyed now through 2034. It retails for $32.99 in British Columbia or directly via bluegrouse.ca.

Domaine Queylus delivers a dry 2025 rosé made from early-harvested cabernet franc grapes. The variety contributes floral aromatics and a blend of sweet-tart berry and passionfruit flavors. The winery emphasizes the refreshing style by offering magnum bottles for summer gatherings at $59.95. This wine has 12.5% ABV and 3 g/l residual sugar.

It is available in Ontario at the listed price, or for $26.95 directly from queylus.com. Fielding's rosé combines gamay and pinot noir from separate Niagara vineyards, fermented in stainless steel and bottled quickly to preserve fresh fruit intensity. The style is consistently bright, with red fruit and citrus flavors, balanced acidity, and a crisp finish. With 12.5% ABV and 2 g/l residual sugar, it is ready to drink now.

It sells in Ontario at the stated price, or for $15.95 directly through fieldingwines.com. Hillside's first chardonnay comes from Wildwood Vineyard on the Naramata Bench. It follows a bright, textural approach using spontaneous fermentation in stainless steel without added yeast. The result is a wine with peach and citrus fruit, alongside floral and saline notes.

This 13.2% ABV chardonnay is ready to drink now and can be purchased directly from hillsidewinery.ca. The Vivace pinot grigio stands out with its refined texture and depth of flavor. Though crisp and light-bodied as expected, it offers more complexity with grapefruit, tangerine, green apple, wet stone, and yeasty/earthy nuances. At 12.5% ABV and 3 g/l residual sugar, it is meant for immediate consumption.

It is available directly from lastella.ca and at various prices in British Columbia and Alberta. Le Vieux Pin's rosé is a dry, distinctive pour made entirely from pinot noir grapes harvested from the Skaha Bench, Okanagan Falls, and Oliver sub-regions. The grapes macerated on skins for 23 hours before pressing, with fermentation and aging in stainless steel to keep the fruit pure.

The wine displays vibrant cherry, berry, rhubarb, and citrus notes in a refined, refreshing style suited for dinner or patio sipping. With 12.5% ABV and no residual sugar indicated, it is ready now and can be bought directly from levieuxpin (website incomplete in source)





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Canadian Wine 2025 Vintage Rosé White Wine Thomas Bachelder Blue Grouse Domaine Queylus Fielding Wines Hillside Winery Vivace Le Vieux Pin Niagara British Columbia Okanagan Cowichan Valley Wine Review

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