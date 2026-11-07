Conservative Motion to Cancel CRA Security Contract Defeated, Commissionaires Concerned

A Conservative motion to cancel a $12-million Canada Revenue Agency security contract awarded to a Canadian subsidiary of an American company was defeated this week. The Commissionaires, a not-for-profit security company that hires veterans, is concerned about future work after losing the contract.

The defeat of a Conservative motion to cancel a federal security contract awarded to a Canadian subsidiary of an American company has heightened concerns among the Commissionaires about future work for the veterans it employs.

Commissionaires Lose Federal Security Contract

The motion asked the Liberal government to reverse the decision, but it was defeated this week, according to CTV News. In June, the Canada Revenue Agency awarded a $12-million contract to Universal Protection Service of Canada Corp., a subsidiary of Allied Universal. The Commissionaires is a not-for-profit security company with a mandate to hire veterans. Geoff Hamilton, the national business management committee chair with the Commissionaires, criticized the procurement process.

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"The CRA contract is just a sad reality of how the public sector procures security services," Hamilton said. He added that there was about an $80,000 difference in cost between the two bids. Hamilton said the government also informed the organization it would no longer have the right of first refusal for most federal contracts. He warned that the situation could affect thousands of veterans.

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"Our concern is that what's happened here with the CRA, where veteran employment was deprioritized on the basis of a tiny, 0.8 per cent difference in price, that's what's going to happen to the other 8,000 Commissionaires currently serving the federal government of which 2,000 are veterans," Hamilton said. Michael Barrett, the Conservative shadow minister for veterans affairs, called on the government to support an Opposition day motion Tuesday asking the Liberals to reverse the decision.

He expressed disappointment with the government's stance.

Barrett Criticizes Government Contract Decision

"It's very disappointing because we see in the context of this trade war we're in with the United States, where U.S. President Donald Trump has made comments that have denigrated the service of the men and women who serve in the Canadian Armed Forces, that this would of course not be a direction that we would expect the government to take, and not one that we'd expect them to keep," Barrett said. "This is a great opportunity for Prime Minister Mark Carney to show us that his words and actions match, because currently that's not what Canadians are seeing," he added.

Wayne Long, the secretary of state responsible for the CRA, defended the move in the House of Commons last month, saying the process was independent.

"The CRA process is independent, it does not involve politicians," Long said. "We're always going to do what's right, this company is Canadian. " When asked about the selection criteria and why Commissionaires lost the contract, the CRA said in a statement that "the secretary of state has already provided a response on behalf of the Canada Revenue Agency. As such, we do not have any additional information to add at this time.

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CRA Defends Independent Procurement Process

" A government procurement website states the selection criteria were based on the "highest combined rating of technical merit and price. " In a statement, Long's spokesperson, Katelyn Adey, said the CRA has implemented a new policy to ensure Canadian suppliers are prioritized in procurement processes. "When considering potential contractors, independent officials at the Canada Revenue Agency employ comprehensive evaluation criteria that do not only consider overall cost," Adey said.

"These criteria can include, among other things, past performance on similar contracts, business continuity planning, and ability to recruit and consistently deploy personnel. These decisions are made independently, without political interference.

" Allied Universal said it has more than 10,100 employees and 19 offices across Canada. The company welcomed the contract and noted it has hired staff from the previous provider.

"Our team looks forward to providing professional, reliable security services for the agency's employees and visitors," the company said in a statement. "We've also hired several employees from the previous security provider, bringing their knowledge and experience to our team. " The contract loss and the defeated motion have left the Commissionaires worried about the future of veteran employment in federal security services. The organization says it will continue to advocate for its members.