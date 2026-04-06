Canadian Universities Offer Support to International Students Affected by Middle East Conflict

Canadian universities are providing a range of supports to international students, including deadline extensions, tuition relief, and mental health services, due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Student organizations are also holding fundraisers and awareness campaigns.

As the academic year draws to a close, universities across Canada are stepping up to support international students impacted by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Many institutions are implementing measures such as deadline extensions, tuition payment flexibility, and increased access to mental health services and emergency funding.

These actions are in response to the significant challenges faced by students with connections to the affected regions, including Iran and Lebanon, as they grapple with the emotional and logistical difficulties of war. The initiatives reflect a growing awareness of the specific needs of international students during times of crisis and a commitment to providing a supportive environment for their academic pursuits. The audio version of this article is generated by AI-based technology. Mispronunciations can occur. We are working with our partners to continually review and improve the results. Queen's University is one of several schools in Canada that says it's now offering supports to international students affected by the war in Iran. Universities across Canada are offering some international students extra supports like exam deferrals and extensions on tuition as the war continues in the Middle East. The University of Victoria said it has reached out directly to students who have links to Iran to offer support on a case-by-case basis. Those supports include offering special bursary funding and lifting holds on registration related to overdue tuition. The university said it's also offering flexibility to applicants struggling to meet their final admissions requirements due to the war. Queen's University said it's giving some students extensions on winter tuition and fee payments without late penalties, access to emergency bursaries and expanded access to counselling and mental health supports. 'Students affected have been encouraged to reach out to the university ... as they navigate the impacts of this challenging situation,' said a spokesperson for the university. Queen's students who were stranded in Middle East now back in Canada Iranian Canadians 'not a monolith,' professor says as community reacts to U.S.-Israeli attacks Carleton University said it's giving affected students flexibility on filing admissions documents and exam deferrals, and is reviewing some requests for tuition relief. A spokesperson for McGill University says an email about access to academic accommodations and mental health resources has been sent to students from Iran, Bahrain, Israel, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria and the UAE. The U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28. The Associated Press reports that as of Thursday the death toll from the war has risen to more than 1,900 in Iran and more than 1,300 in Lebanon. WATCH | Former NATO ambassador on status of war in Iran:Chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton speaks with Douglas Lute, a former United States Ambassador to NATO, about the status of the war in Iran. Plus, Ontario Federation of Agriculture president Drew Spoelstra discusses the rising costs of fertilizer and diesel and their immediate impact on food production in Canada. Data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada shows more than 23,000 study permit holders from Iran and about 1,800 from Lebanon in Canada as of Dec. 31, 2024. Several student organizations across Canada are holding fundraisers, Nowruz gatherings, discussions and demonstrations in response to the conflict in the Middle East. Amir Moghadam is an Iranian international student and president of the University of Toronto Graduate Students' Union. He has been studying in Canada for five years and is a PhD candidate in biomedical engineering at the University of Toronto. He said extensions and tuition pauses are 'positive steps' and he's glad to see universities offering them. He also said those measures should be part of a 'broader, systemic framework' that would apply to any international student community facing a crisis. Students at the University of Toronto are pushing the school to accommodate students affected by the war in Iran, as other schools across Canada have begun doing over the past month. (Alex Lupul/CBC) Moghadam added that universities need dedicated emergency funding, mental health services tailored for international students, and clear institutional policies. 'Right now, Iranian students in Canada cannot contact their families, cannot transfer money and in many cases have no way of knowing whether their loved ones are safe,' he said. 'That is an extraordinary level of disruption, and it demands more than deadline flexibility. 'These situations will keep happening to different communities at different times. The supports should already be in place when they do.' Moghadam said the University of Toronto Graduate Students' Union is working with university administration to push for accommodations for affected students, including deadline extensions, leaves of absence and adjusted research expectations. He said the union also offers an emergency grant program that provides up to $1,000 to students facing financial hardship due to crises. 'As an Iranian international student myself, I understand first hand what it means to be thousands of kilometres from home during a crisis, unable to confirm the safety of your family and loved ones, often because internet blackouts and communication disruptions make even a simple phone call impossible,' Moghadam said. \Universities are acting in recognition of the numerous difficulties faced by international students from the affected regions. Many students are dealing with disrupted communications, financial uncertainties, and the emotional toll of not being able to easily contact loved ones. The absence of reliable information regarding the safety of family members further exacerbates the situation. Institutions are responding with tailored support, which includes a range of measures, such as waiving late fees on tuition, offering financial aid, facilitating leaves of absence, and providing specialized counselling services to support students during this challenging time. Recognizing the need for a comprehensive support system, student leaders and organizations are calling for the implementation of permanent institutional policies and resources that can address the needs of international students facing any future crises. The goal is to ensure that comprehensive support mechanisms are in place prior to any emergency so that students have the support they require immediately. This approach aims to provide international students with practical support and acknowledges the emotional strain and displacement created by conflict situations.\Several student organizations across Canada are also playing a crucial role by organizing fundraising events, discussions, and gatherings aimed at raising awareness and supporting those affected by the conflict. These initiatives help in mobilizing resources, promoting a sense of community, and amplifying the voices of affected students. The collective actions of universities and student organizations reflect a commitment to the well-being and academic success of international students during times of adversity. The response underscores the importance of a proactive and compassionate approach in higher education, highlighting the need for tailored support systems and acknowledging the diverse needs of students from all backgrounds and nationalities. This is further highlighted by a need for expanded mental health services and dedicated institutional policies that proactively support international students during crises to ensure their academic and personal success





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