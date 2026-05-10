Canadian Triathlon Team Claims Bronze Medal at World Triathlon Cup

The Canadian team of Isla Britton, Tyler Mislawchuk, Sophia Howell, and Martin Sobey secured a bronze medal at the World Triathlon Cup.

The Canadian team of Isla Britton , Tyler Mislawchuk , Sophia Howell , and Martin Sobey secured a bronze medal Sunday at the World Triathlon Cup . Britton , of Montreal , Mislawchuk , of Oak Bluff , Man.

, Howell, of Airdrie, Alta. , and Sobey, of Charlottetown, completed their four combined legs one hour, 22 minutes, 53 seconds. Britton, 22, took the opening leg or Canada that combined a 300-metre swim, six-kilometre bike ride, and 1.5-kilometre run. Mislawchuk completed his swim in second place before being the first into the tag zone after his run.

Howell finished the penultimate leg in second place. Great Britain and Spain broke away together on the bike leaving Sobey to battle the United States and France for third. Sobey secured the bronze medal by edging the Americans at the line





TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Triathlon Cup Canadian Triathlon Team Britton Mislawchuk Howell Sobey Bronze Medal Opening Leg Swim Bike Ride Run Great Britain Spain United States France World Triathlon Triathlon Sports Competition Canadians Montreal Oak Bluff Man. Airdrie

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bublé, Morissette among starry lineup at Canadian World Cup opening ceremonyTORONTO — Canadian artists Michael Bublé and Alanis Morissette will be among a star-studded lineup of performers at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Toronto in June.

Read more »

Buble, Morissette among starry lineup at Canadian World Cup opening ceremonyCanadian artists Michael Buble and Alanis Morissette will be among a star-studded lineup of performers at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Toronto in June.

Read more »

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming weekTORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week: Energy infrastructure discussion Trans Mountain Corp.

Read more »

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming weekTORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week: Energy infrastructure discussion Trans Mountain Corp.

Read more »