Statistics Canada reports Canadian-resident return trips from the United States rose 8.7 per cent year-over-year in September to 2.5 million, the sixth consecutive monthly increase, though volumes remain 24.9 per cent below September 2024.

Canadian residents made more return trips from the United States in September than a year earlier, continuing a trend that began earlier this year, Statistics Canada said on November 23, 2026.

The number of Canadian-resident return trips from the United States in September totalled 2.5 million, up 8.7 per cent compared with the same month a year earlier. It was the sixth consecutive month that the number of Canadian residents returning from the United States was up year-over-year, the agency said. That followed 15 consecutive months of year-over-year decreases.

Also read Canadian return trips from U.S. rise 8.7% in September, sixth straight monthly increase

Canadian travel resumes despite tariffs

The shift reverses a trend of Canadians shunning travel to the United States in the face of President Donald Trump's tariffs and talk of making Canada the 51st state. Even with the increase, Statistics Canada said the number of Canadian-resident return trips from the United States in September was down 24.9 per cent compared with September 2024.

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The year-over-year gain comes against the backdrop of proposed tariffs and public rhetoric suggesting the possibility of Canada becoming the 51st state, factors that previously discouraged cross-border tourism and business travel. Travel in the opposite direction also showed strong growth. U.S.-resident trips to Canada in September numbered 2.5 million, up 16.7 per cent from a year earlier.

That marked the eighth consecutive month of year-over-year increases for American visitors to Canada, suggesting U.S. travellers are increasingly open to visiting their northern neighbour despite the complex political climate. Beyond North America, Canadians also returned from overseas destinations in greater numbers. Canadian resident return trips from overseas countries totalled one million in September, up 3.2 per cent from the same month a year earlier.

Recovery extends to long haul trips

The figure indicates that while travel to the United States is recovering, Canadians are also gradually returning to long-haul international travel, although the pace of recovery for overseas trips remains slower than for North American crossings. The data carries significant implications for the economies of both nations, particularly for regions heavily reliant on tourism and border trade.

The increase in Canadian visitors to the United States may boost retail and hospitality sectors in border states, while the rise in American tourists supports Canadian businesses in provinces and territories that attract international visitors. At the Peace Arch border crossing in Blaine, Wash. , across from Surrey, B.C. , motorists wait at U.S. Customs and Border Protection inspection booths, a scene that reflects the flow of cross-border traffic between the two countries.

The September figures, first published by The Canadian Press on November 23, 2026, provide insight into how political rhetoric and tariff discussions influence consumer behaviour and mobility across the northern border. Statistics Canada released the data as part of its regular reporting on cross-border travel patterns, offering a detailed look at how Canadians and Americans are moving between the two countries.

The agency noted that while year-over-year comparisons have turned positive for Canadian travel to the United States, the absolute volume of travel remains significantly lower than pre-pandemic levels when adjusted for seasonal comparisons. That discrepancy highlights the lingering impact of broader travel restrictions and economic caution that continue to affect international mobility, even as recent trends show signs of recovery.

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Economic pressures shape travel decisions

For Canadian residents, the decision to travel south has been shaped by a mix of economic pressures and political tensions over the past year and a half. The prolonged decline that began before this year saw 15 straight months of year-over-year decreases, a period that coincided with heightened trade tensions and uncertainty about the bilateral relationship.

Now, with six straight months of growth, the pattern appears to be shifting, though the recovery is far from complete when measured against the levels seen in September 2024. The parallel growth in U.S. residents travelling to Canada suggests a mutual easing of travel barriers or renewed interest in cross-border visits. American travellers made 2.5 million trips to Canada in September, an increase of 16.7 per cent from a year earlier, and the eighth consecutive month of year-over-year gains.

For communities on both sides of the border, the rebound in travel can mean renewed activity for hotels, restaurants, retail shops and tourism operators. Border states in the U.S. that depend on Canadian shoppers and vacationers may see a lift, while Canadian destinations that attract American visitors could benefit from the higher volumes.

Overseas travel lags behind US visits

At the same time, the slower recovery in overseas travel shows that Canadians are not yet returning to long-haul international trips at the same pace as they are resuming trips to the United States. The overseas total of one million return trips in September was up 3.2 per cent from a year earlier, a modest gain compared with the double-digit increase in U.S.-resident trips to Canada.

Statistics Canada's report, first published by The Canadian Press on November 23, 2026, offers a snapshot of how consumers are responding to the political and economic environment as the year progresses.