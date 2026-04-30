Canadian Travel to the U.S. Hits Record Lows Amid Trade War and Boycott

Canadian travel to the United States has plummeted following a trade war and political tensions, with ferry services and border businesses feeling the impact. While some companies report growth from American tourists, rising gas prices and economic uncertainty threaten to dampen domestic travel trends. The upcoming FIFA World Cup offers a potential boost to summer tourism.

Fifteen months after U.S. President Donald Trump initiated a trade war with Canada and suggested the country should become the 51st state, Canadian travel to the United States remains at historically low levels.

According to Statistics Canada, over 2 million Canadians still visited the U.S. in March of this year. However, compared to March 2025, there was a 7.6 percent decline in Canadian travelers, and a 32 percent drop when compared to March 2024. The World Travel and Tourism Council reports that this decline contributed to an $8.5 billion U.S. decrease, or a 4.6 percent drop, in international tourism spending in the U.S. last year.

Despite these challenges, some businesses near the border, such as Kenmore Air in Washington, have seen improvements. David Gudgel, president of Kenmore Air, noted a 30 percent year-over-year increase in business, though he attributes this growth to more Americans traveling to Canada rather than Canadians visiting the U.S. Gudgel credits Destination Greater Victoria’s targeted marketing efforts for this shift.

The impact of the travel boycott has been more pronounced on ferry services like the Coho and Clipper, which operate between Port Angeles and Seattle. Both services reduced sailings last spring due to a sudden drop in Canadian ridership, and these reduced schedules continue into this year. Marc Abshire, executive director of the Port Angeles Chamber of Commerce, observed an increase in domestic American travelers opting for staycations.

However, he anticipates that rising gas prices in the U.S. may reduce this trend. In the short term, both Abshire and Gudgel hope that the upcoming FIFA World Cup will boost leisure travel during the summer. Kori, a journalist who focuses on systemic issues, has covered topics such as the housing crisis, courts and crime, and sexual assault, including a 2021 series on the latter





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