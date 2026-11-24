Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon defends new land seizure powers for a Toronto-Quebec City high-speed rail project, as critics warn of cost and disruption to rural communities.

Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon is defending expanded land seizure powers proposed for a high-speed rail project between Toronto and Quebec City. He says the enhanced expropriation abilities in draft legislation would let Ottawa fast-track steps that could otherwise be bogged down for years.

MacKinnon insists there is no removal of due process. The comments come after the federal government included measures in a 519-page procedural motion on Friday. Those measures would expand its power to lock down property rights along the corridor, such as barring sale or work on a given lot for years. The move builds on a law passed in June that enabled the government to expropriate land without public hearings, among other reforms.

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Ontario Conservative MP Michael Barrett says the latest changes would replace the existing Expropriation Act with a separate regime for high-speed rail. He says that compounds concerns about cost and disruption to rural communities in eastern Ontario and Quebec. The high-speed rail project would see trains running between the two provincial capitals at 300 kilometres per hour. The projected cost is between $60 billion and $90 billion.

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Work is set to start on the Montreal-Ottawa leg by 2030. MacKinnon responded to questions from journalists before a meeting of the federal cabinet on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. The draft legislation is a 519-page procedural motion. It includes powers to bar sale or work on a given lot for years.

The earlier law passed in June enabled the government to expropriate land without public hearings. Barrett says the new approach would create a separate regime for high-speed rail. He warns of cost and disruption for rural communities in eastern Ontario and Quebec. The project would connect Toronto and Quebec City with trains at 300 kilometres per hour.

Minister Defends Project Timeline

The cost estimate ranges from $60 billion to $90 billion. The Montreal-Ottawa leg is scheduled to begin by 2030. MacKinnon says the powers are needed to prevent delays that could last years. He says due process remains in place.

Critics say the changes would override existing expropriation rules and hurt rural areas.