Canadian Tire raises quarterly dividend to $1.825 per share as Q3 profit rises

Canadian Tire Corp. announced a third-quarter net income increase and raised its quarterly dividend, citing broad-based retail sales growth across its banners.

TORONTO - Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. raised its dividend as it reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, helped by broad-based retail sales growth.

The company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of $1.825 per share, up from $1.80 per share. This increased payment to shareholders reflects the company's confidence in its financial position and ongoing operational strength. The increased payment comes as Canadian Tire reports it earned net income attributable to shareholders of $219.6 million, or $4.27 per diluted share, for its latest quarter. This represents a significant improvement from $169.1 million, or $3.13 per diluted share, a year earlier.

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Canadian Tire Reports Strong Quarterly Earnings And Revenue Growth

On a normalized basis, Canadian Tire says it earned $4.27 per diluted share for its latest quarter. This is up from a normalized profit of $3.78 per diluted share a year ago, highlighting the company's consistent performance despite economic fluctuations. Revenue totalled $4.32 billion, up from $4.11 billion in the third quarter of 2025. This growth underscores the robust demand for the company's diverse range of products and services across its various retail channels.

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Overall comparable sales rose 3.2 per cent across the company's banners. This metric is crucial for investors as it measures sales performance from stores open for at least 12 months, providing a clearer view of underlying business health. Canadian Tire comparable sales increased 3.2 per cent, showing steady momentum in its primary retail brand. The growth indicates that core automotive and household products remain in high demand among Canadian consumers.

Meanwhile, SportChek saw a gain of 3.2 per cent in comparable sales. This suggests that the sporting goods and apparel segment is also performing well, benefiting from increased consumer spending on fitness and outdoor activities. Mark's reported 3.3 per cent in comparable sales growth. This slight outperformance compared to the other banners highlights the strength of the footwear and outerwear retailer, which has been expanding its market presence effectively.

Sportchek And Marks Drive Comparable Sales Growth Across Banners

The report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2026. The positive financial results and dividend increase signal a strong finish to the third quarter for one of Canada's most recognizable retail brands.