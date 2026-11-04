Canadian Tire to invest $200 million in Mark's store expansion and redesign

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. will invest $200 million to expand and refresh its Mark's stores, aiming for at least 40 new or updated locations by the end of 2028.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. announced on Wednesday that it will invest $200 million to transform the retail presence of its subsidiary Mark's. This significant capital allocation aims to open new locations and refresh existing stores across Canada.

The investment represents a strategic effort to reinvent the brand's market position and appeal to broader consumer segments. A Mark's store on Main Street in Thunder Bay, Ont. , is shown in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout The primary objective of this financial commitment is to increase the overall footprint of Mark's while simultaneously upgrading the customer experience within those spaces.

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Canadian Tire Targets 387 Mark's Stores

Canadian Tire has set a specific target for the end of 2028. By that date, at least 40 of the expected 387 Mark's locations will be either newly constructed or converted to an updated store model. This updated model was first experimented with starting in 2023. The new design philosophy emphasizes larger physical spaces, typically around 25,000 square feet.

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These expansive areas are designed to create a brighter, more airy, and welcoming atmosphere for shoppers compared to traditional compact retail layouts. PJ Czank, president of Mark's, views this transformation as a critical opportunity for the nearly 50-year-old company to change how customers perceive the brand. Historically, trades workers have visited Mark's since 1977 primarily for durable apparel.

However, the acquisition by Canadian Tire in the early 2000s shifted the focus toward casual wear destinations. The current initiative seeks to lure in customers who may not realize the brand offers more than work boots and jeans. Czank explicitly stated the goal is to become more inspiring and relevant for women who do not traditionally shop there.

Pilot Program Tests New Store Format

Additionally, the strategy targets younger customers and new Canadians to broaden the demographic base significantly. Canadian Tire initiated the new format pilot in 2023 after evaluating its real estate portfolio. The company acquired five former Bed Bath & Beyond locations to test the concept. To date, 21 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec have adopted this refreshed model.

The largest implementation so far opened recently in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Thunder Bay location spans 36,000 gross square feet. It features shop-in-shop spaces for major brands including Columbia, Silver Jeans, Carhartt, Timberland, and Levi's. Stores using this new format have reported improved customer acquisition metrics.

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These gains are particularly notable among women and younger shoppers, key demographics for long-term brand loyalty. Initial concerns from Czank regarding sales per square foot were disproven by the data. The bigger stores actually drove double-digit increases in sales performance. They also generated positive results in less tangible metrics related to customer sentiment and shopping experience.

Expanded Model Drives Sales Growth

Czank noted that the metrics were so strong he had to verify them with his team. The expanded model is not suitable for all markets, such as downtown Toronto or Vancouver where space is limited.

However, it works well in metropolitan and suburban regions. Even stores not yet converted benefit from learnings applied from the refreshed locations. Czank indicated that this concept is just the beginning of their growth strategy for the brand.