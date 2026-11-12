Canadian Tire cuts prices on 5,000 items and raises dividend as Q3 profit rises

Canadian Tire is cutting prices on more than 5,000 products to become a gifting destination while reporting higher third-quarter profit and a dividend increase.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. is cutting prices on more than 5,000 products and expanding its toy and gifting departments as it tries to capture a holiday market worth more than $5 billion, the retailer said Thursday.

The Toronto-based company, which also owns SportChek, Mark's and Party City, said the price cuts cover goods including gift wrap and ornaments. It has also expanded its toy offerings and added Hudson's Bay stripes to its products. Chief executive Greg Hicks said the goal is to make Canadian Tire more of a gifting destination all year round, not just at Christmas.

Also read Canadian Tire raises quarterly dividend to $1.825 per share as Q3 profit rises

Canadian Tire Holiday Market Strategy

That means not just leaning into having the right products to gift but also looking at how we get consumers to have us more front of mind when they are looking for gifts for other occasions, like birthdays or Mother's Day, Hicks said on a call with analysts. The push comes as consumers head into the holiday season facing what Hicks described as an economic avalanche.

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He said tariff tensions and the war in Iran have driven up household costs such as gas prices, causing a big drop in consumer confidence. He called the situation a negative shock that is shrinking the economy's potential. While shoppers have proven more resilient than some expected, Hicks said many Canadians are being more cautious and will only spend when the value feels right. The bar is higher, he said.

They want value, they want relevance, they want convenience, they want price and they want to shop at a place that they trust. Canadian Tire is forecasting those demands will last anywhere from another year to 18 months. Executives also said a warm autumn is weighing on sales, which tend to grow as temperatures drop. The insights came as Canadian Tire increased its dividend and reported third-quarter profit rose compared with a year earlier.

Third Quarter Profit Rises

The retailer will now pay a quarterly dividend of $1.825 per share, up from $1.80 per share. The company earned net income attributable to shareholders of $219.6 million, or $4.27 per diluted share, for the quarter ended Oct. 3. That compares with $169.1 million, or $3.13 per diluted share, a year earlier. On a normalized basis, Canadian Tire earned $4.27 per diluted share, up from a normalized profit of $3.78 per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue totalled $4.32 billion, up from $4.11 billion in the third quarter of 2025. Overall comparable sales rose 3.2 per cent across the company's banners. Canadian Tire comparable sales increased 3.2 per cent, SportChek saw a gain of 3.2 per cent and Mark's reported 3.3 per cent comparable sales growth. The results and strategy update were released Thursday, with the report first published by The Canadian Press on Nov. 12, 2026, by Tara Deschamps.