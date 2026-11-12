Canadian Tire cuts prices on over 5,000 gifts as it boosts dividend and Q3 profit

Canadian Tire is cutting prices on more than 5,000 gift items and expanding its toy and holiday offerings to capture a holiday market worth over $5 billion, while raising its dividend and reporting higher third-quarter profit.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. is cutting prices on more than 5,000 products and expanding its toy and holiday offerings as it works to become a bigger gifting destination, the retailer said Thursday.

The company, which also owns SportChek, Mark's and Party City, wants to capture a holiday market that chief executive Greg Hicks estimates is worth more than $5 billion. That push includes lower prices on gift wrap and ornaments and a larger toy department using the Hudson's Bay stripes, the company said. Hicks said the goal is to make Canadian Tire more top of mind for gifts beyond the holidays, including birthdays and Mother's Day.

Also read Canadian Tire tops estimates on high gas prices, hikes dividend

Hicks Addresses Economic Headwinds

He spoke on a call with analysts after the company reported its latest results. The gifting strategy comes as consumers head into the holiday season facing what Hicks described as an economic avalanche, with tariff tensions and the war in Iran driving up household costs like gas prices.

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Those pressures have caused a big drop in consumer confidence and created a negative shock that is shrinking the economy's potential, Hicks said, though he added shoppers are proving more resilient than some expected. Many Canadians are taking a more cautious approach to spending but will still buy when the value feels right, he said. The bar is higher, and shoppers want value, relevance, convenience, price and a place they trust, according to Hicks.

Canadian Tire expects those demands to last for another year to 18 months. The conditions are also colliding with a warm autumn, which weighs on sales that tend to grow as temperatures drop, executives said. The retailer increased its dividend and reported third-quarter profit rose compared with a year earlier. It will now pay a quarterly dividend of $1.825 per share, up from $1.80 per share.

Quarterly Earnings And Dividend Hike

Canadian Tire earned net income attributable to shareholders of $219.6 million, or $4.27 per diluted share, for the quarter ended Oct. 3, up from $169.1 million, or $3.13 per diluted share, a year earlier. On a normalized basis, it earned $4.27 per diluted share, up from a normalized profit of $3.78 per diluted share a year ago. Overall comparable sales rose 3.2 per cent across the company's banners.

Canadian Tire comparable sales increased 3.2 per cent, while SportChek saw a gain of 3.2 per cent. Mark's reported 3.3 per cent in comparable sales growth. The company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CTC. Executives said the price cuts, expanded gifting assortment and toy department changes are meant to build on holiday momentum throughout the year.