Canadian Telecoms Restructure Workforces Amidst Industry Shifts

Major Canadian telecom companies, including Telus and Rogers, are restructuring their workforces, reducing jobs in core telecom services while expanding in technology and AI-driven areas. This shift aims to improve efficiency, manage costs, and adapt to evolving customer demands and international growth opportunities.

Canada 's major telecommunications companies are undergoing significant workforce restructuring, with a focus on streamlining operations and adapting to evolving industry trends. The shifts involve both job reductions in core telecom services and expansion in technology-focused divisions, particularly those related to artificial intelligence and data capabilities. Telus , a leading player in the Canadian telecom market, exemplifies this trend.

While the company's overall workforce grew in 2025, its Canadian employee count decreased as it strategically shifted resources and expanded its global presence. These changes are driven by the need to reduce expenses, manage debt, and implement new technologies designed to improve efficiency, while also addressing shifting customer preferences and demands. The company is transitioning its Telus Digital business to Canadian leadership and expanding its global presence, supported by targeted expansion in key markets, as it seeks to achieve its financial objectives.\Telus has been experiencing a complex interplay of workforce changes. The company's total employee count increased in 2025, reaching 111,500, a 4.5% rise from the previous year. This growth was primarily fueled by the expansion of Telus Digital, its technology outsourcing division, which focuses on artificial intelligence and data services for both internal and external clients. Telus Digital added 6,100 employees in 2025, reflecting the escalating global demand for AI-powered customer service solutions. However, other areas of Telus, including its core telecom services and Telus Health divisions, experienced job losses. This reflects the industry-wide trend of reducing head count in traditional telecom operations. The company is focusing on technological advancements and strategic acquisitions to optimize operations. The company is actively pursuing opportunities for global growth. Furthermore, the company has highlighted the importance of streamlining operations to deliver significant financial savings and enhance its overall competitiveness in the market.\Another significant development is the shift in the geographic distribution of Telus's workforce. The proportion of Canadian employees within the company's total workforce has been declining in recent years. In 2025, Canadian workers comprised 22% of the total, a decrease from 35% five years prior and 56% a decade ago. This shift reflects Telus's strategic focus on international expansion and its efforts to leverage global resources. This involved acquisition of other companies. These adjustments aim to optimize costs, boost operational efficiency, and capture opportunities in international markets. This shift is also mirrored by other telecom companies. Rogers, another major player, has also implemented workforce adjustments. Rogers' workforce changes include its acquisition of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) which influenced its overall employee numbers. These adjustments underscore the telecom industry's dynamic environment and its ongoing evolution. The industry's ability to adapt to these changes will be key to its continued success





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