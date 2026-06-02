Canadian Students Envision 2176 in National Writing Challenge Finalists

Twenty-five young authors from across Canada have been selected as finalists in the First Page student writing challenge, where they wrote the opening page of a novel set in 2176. Topics include AI, climate change, and social media pressures. The winning entries, chosen by author June Hur, will receive book prizes.

In a world where the boundaries of imagination are the only limits, twenty-five young writers from across Canada have been selected as finalists in the prestigious First Page student writing challenge.

This annual competition, open to students in Grades 7 through 12, invites participants to craft the opening page of a novel set exactly 150 years in the future. For the 2026 edition, over 1,200 entries poured in, each one a window into how the next generation envisions the year 2176.

From the ethical dilemmas of artificial intelligence to the ravages of environmental collapse and the relentless pressures of social media, these young authors tackled some of the most pressing issues of our time, projecting them onto a canvas of speculative fiction. The challenge is more than a writing exercise; it is an opportunity for students to explore their own hopes and fears about the future, using storytelling as a tool for reflection and commentary.

Organized by CBC Books in partnership with the Canada Council for the Arts, the First Page challenge has become a cornerstone of literary development for youth across the country. This year, the competition saw a record number of submissions, each one judged on creativity, originality, and the ability to hook a reader within a single page.

The finalists represent a diverse cross-section of Canada, from bustling urban centers to remote rural communities, reflecting the breadth of voices and perspectives that define the nation. Their stories range from dystopian landscapes to utopian visions, from tales of technological transcendence to cautionary warnings about the cost of progress. The richness of these narratives underscores the depth of talent among Canadian youth and their capacity to grapple with complex themes through fiction.

The two winning entries, one from the Grades 7-9 category and one from the Grades 10-12 category, will be chosen by bestselling author June Hur, whose novels include The Silence of Bones and The Forest of Stolen Girls. Hur, known for her meticulous historical research and lyrical prose, will have the challenging task of selecting the best of the best.

The winners will receive a free box of books for themselves and 50 young adult novels for their school library, providing both personal and communal rewards. All 25 finalists will also receive a gift of books, generously provided by Penguin Random House Canada. The announcement of the winners is scheduled for later in the year, and the community eagerly awaits the reveal of these promising new voices.

For many participants, this competition is a stepping stone to a lifelong passion for writing, and the exposure to a national audience can be transformative. As the finalists revise their entries and await the judges' verdict, they take pride in knowing their words have already made an impact, inspiring other young readers and writers to dream about what the future might hold





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First Page Challenge Student Writing Futuristic Fiction Canadian Youth June Hur

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