Canadian Stocks Slide as Investors Await US-Iran Deal, Oil Prices Drop

Canada's main stock index ended lower on Tuesday as markets paused ahead of a potential US-Iran agreement to end the war, while oil prices fell and bank stocks faced valuation concerns.

Toronto, Canada - The Toronto Stock Exchange's main index closed lower on Tuesday as investors adopted a cautious stance, awaiting a possible agreement between the United States and Iran that could end the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Markets experienced subdued trading activity with many participants unwilling to make major moves before clarity emerges on the geopolitical front. Senior investment adviser Jillian Bryan from TD Wealth noted that the market was fairly quiet, with traders focused on whether Washington can finalize a deal with Tehran. The anticipation of a diplomatic resolution has significantly impacted crude oil prices, which in turn weighed heavily on Canada's energy sector, a major component of the Canadian equity market.

Oil prices have been a focal point for global financial markets since the US and Israel initiated military strikes against Iran in late February. The ensuing war prompted Iran to close the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz to most oil tankers, effectively bottling up crude supplies in the Persian Gulf and disrupting global flows. This disruption has caused extreme volatility in oil prices and added to inflationary pressures worldwide.

On Tuesday, benchmark crude futures declined as hopes for a ceasefire grew, further pressuring energy stocks. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell by 0.4 percent, with energy stocks leading the decline. Across the border, US markets showed mixed results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118 points to 50,461.68, while the S&P 500 gained 45 points to 7,519.12 and the Nasdaq Composite surged 312 points to 26,656.18.

Technology stocks provided a significant boost, particularly Micron Technology, which jumped over 20 percent to surpass $900 per share after UBS raised its price target to $1,625 from $535. Micron also crossed the trillion-dollar market capitalization milestone for the first time.

Additionally, space-related stocks rallied ahead of SpaceX's highly anticipated initial public offering, scheduled for the coming weeks. Companies like Rocket Lab and Redwire saw double-digit gains, while Virgin Galactic also posted positive returns. In Canada, attention is turning to the upcoming earnings reports from the Big Six banks. Bryan noted that bank stocks appear to be reaching peak valuations based on price-to-book ratios, which compare market value to net worth or assets.

Most major Canadian banks are trading at or near their all-time high price-to-book values, suggesting limited upside potential in the near term. The June gold contract fell $20.90 to $4,502.30 per ounce, reflecting reduced safe-haven demand as geopolitical tensions ease. Overall, the market mood remains cautious, with investors weighing the prospects of a US-Iran deal against lingering uncertainties. The outcome of the negotiations could have far-reaching implications for energy markets, inflation, and global economic growth.

As the week progresses, corporate earnings and macroeconomic data will provide further direction





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