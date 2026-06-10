Canadian Soccer Fans Face Skyrocketing Streaming Costs

The cost of watching soccer in Canada has surged from $150 to nearly $900 annually in eight years due to fragmented streaming rights, driving fans to share passwords, visit pubs, or use illegal streams.

A ticket for the cheapest seats at Canada 's opening World Cup game now starts at over $1000, but the rising cost of being a year-round soccer fan has become even more dramatic in recent years.

In the fall of 2018, Canadian fans could watch Major League Soccer, the UEFA Champions League, and four of the top five European men's domestic leagues on DAZN, a live sports streaming service similar to Netflix. That package cost $20 per month or $150 per year. The German Bundesliga was on Sportsnet separately. Eight years later, watching the same competitions requires nearly $900 annually.

This surge is due to the fragmentation of rights among legacy broadcasters like Sportsnet and TSN, and new competitors such as DAZN, Fubo, and Apple TV. Dedicated fans have responded by sharing passwords, watching at pubs more often, or resorting to illegal streams and IPTV boxes, which allow streaming live TV without paying full price.

The fragmentation of sports viewing is a product of what Michael Naraine, a sport management professor at Brock University, calls the defining tension of the streaming era. More competition for streaming rights drives up deal prices, and platforms pass those costs to consumers.

For instance, Fubo now costs almost $300 per year for a basic subscription that includes the English Premier League, Spain's La Liga, and France's Ligue 1. DAZN's basic subscription is nearly $250 per year for the Bundesliga and UEFA competitions like the Champions League. Both also offer other sports. Paris Saint-Germain supporter Lauren Maharaj manages costs by sharing passwords with a friend: her friend pays for DAZN, she pays for Fubo, despite terms of service prohibiting such sharing.

She often watches at a pub with a local fan club, making a 40-minute trip from Burlington, Ontario, to Toronto for key Champions League matches. She says watching at pubs provides better value: If she's paying a lot to watch games, she'd rather enjoy it with the club and like-minded people. Beyond password sharing, fans try other methods to save. Jamieson Kerr, owner of the Queen & Beaver Public House, notes an increase in customers who watch without spending.

His pub pays over $4000 annually in commercial license fees to show soccer, so he requires a purchase. Price-sensitive groups like students and newcomers often use IPTV or illegal streams, according to Naraine. Younger fans engage via YouTube reaction streams rather than watching matches live. The cost of soccer fandom has also risen in other areas: jerseys are significantly pricier than a decade ago, and MLS tickets have steadily climbed since Lionel Messi joined in 2023.

Mandhir Grewal, a Chelsea fan, dropped his DAZN subscription because European games air during work hours in Toronto, and he cut his Toronto FC season ticket last year. The rising expense of following the EPL has forced him to reduce spending on local teams





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