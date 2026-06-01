Canadian Screen Awards 2026: Top Honors for 'Heated Rivalry', 'Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie', and 'North of North'

At the 2026 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, major awards were presented across film and television. Hudson Williams won Best Lead Performer for 'Heated Rivalry', which also won multiple awards. The film 'Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie' secured Best Picture. In television, Anna Lambe won Best Lead Performer, Comedy for 'North of North'. Mike Myers received the Icon Award, Sophie Nélisse won the Radius Award, and Hazel Mae earned the Gordon Sinclair Award for Broadcast Journalism.

The Canadian Screen Awards ceremony, held in Toronto on May 31, 2026, celebrated outstanding achievements in Canadian film and television. Among the major winners, Hudson Williams earned the award for Best Lead Performer for his compelling work in the film " Heated Rivalry .

" That same production also secured multiple awards, with its cast and crew recognized throughout the evening. In the feature film category, the time-travelling Toronto comedy "Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie" was honored with the prestigious Best Picture trophy. Its producers, Matt Greyson and Matthew Miller, accepted the award on behalf of the project.

In television, Anna Lambe received the award for Best Lead Performer, Comedy for her role in "North of North," a series that also collected several accolades. The Radius Award was presented to Sophie Nélisse, who was seen celebrating with her trophy as other categories were announced. Mike Myers was celebrated with the Icon Award, a significant honor recognizing his immense contribution to Canadian entertainment. Within broadcast journalism, Hazel Mae was awarded the Gordon Sinclair Award.

The red carpet showcased a wide array of talent, including arrivals by Dave Foley, Mae Martin, Mary Walsh, Tia Carrere, Maika Harper, Catherine Chabot, Priyanka, Meredith MacNeill, Miranda de Pencier, Andrew Phung, Tia Wood, Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova, and Miku Martineau. Moments of camaraderie were visible, such as Hudson Williams and Sophie Nélisse embracing on the red carpet. Additional performances recognized included Grace Glowicki winning for Performance in a Leading Role, Drama for "Honey Bunch.

" The event highlighted the diversity and strength of the Canadian screen industry, with numerous creators, actors, and behind-the-scenes professionals honored for their exceptional work across various genres and formats





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Canadian Screen Awards Hudson Williams Heated Rivalry Nirvanna The Band The Show The Movie Best Picture Anna Lambe North Of North Mike Myers Icon Award Sophie Nélisse Radius Award Hazel Mae Gordon Sinclair Award Toronto May 31 2026

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