Canadian Scientists Race to Diagnose CTE in Living Patients

A major Canadian research project is attempting to develop a method for diagnosing Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) in living individuals, offering hope to sufferers like veteran Brendan Hynes who live with debilitating symptoms but cannot get a confirmed diagnosis until after death.

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, known as CTE , is a devastating and incurable degenerative brain disease that ruins lives, yet it can only be definitively diagnosed after death.

For individuals experiencing symptoms, this uncertainty is a profound burden. Canadian scientists are launching a groundbreaking nationwide research initiative aimed at changing that reality by developing methods to diagnose CTE in living patients. Brendan Hynes, a former Canadian soldier with 27 years of exposure to bomb blasts, is one of thousands of participants. He suffers from severe panic attacks, suicidal thoughts, uncontrollable anger, and depression, which ended his military career.

While the Canadian army listed CTE on his release paperwork, a confirmed diagnosis remains impossible while he is alive. Hynes lies in an MRI machine at Toronto's Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), part of a massive, years-long study.

Researchers, led by Neil Vasdev, director of the Brain Health Imaging Centre at CAMH, hope to become the first team in the world to successfully image and diagnose CTE in life, with the ultimate goal of stopping and reversing the disease. Hynes participates not only to potentially help others but also to understand his own condition, fearing the violent behavioural changes associated with CTE.

The disease can develop years after repeated head trauma from contact sports or explosive blasts, with symptoms including memory loss, confusion, behavioural changes, depression, anxiety, balance issues, tremors, and progressive cognitive decline akin to dementia. Its profile rose globally after Dr. Bennet Omalu identified it in football player Mike Webster, leading to hundreds of posthumous diagnoses in athletes.

The tragic pattern often involves a decline into substance abuse, financial ruin, or violence, culminating in early death, frequently by suicide, followed by a postmortem confirmation. The recent suicide of former NHL player Claude Lemieux, whose brain will be studied, underscores the urgency. The Canadian research involves advanced imaging techniques on thousands of participants, including veterans and athletes, to identify biological markers detectable during life.

This work represents a critical step toward providing answers to sufferers and paving the way for future therapeutic interventions to halt the disease's progression





CBCNews / 🏆 2. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CTE Brain Disease Diagnosis Canadian Research MRI Veterans Athletes Concussion Traumatic Brain Injury CAMH

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Death by 1,000 paper cuts’: Father’s CTE diagnosis fuels call to ban youth soccer headingWith the FIFA World Cup kicking off in Canada, attention is squarely on soccer. In the coming weeks fans will see plenty of heading on the field - the technique of redirecting the ball in mid-air with the head instead of the feet.

Read more »

‘No-fly zone’ in effect over Caledon skies for RBC Canadian Open: OPPPolice say a temporary ‘no-fly zone’ will be in effect over and around TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley during the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Read more »

RBC Canadian Open set to tee off at renowned Caledon area courseJust like the FIFA World Cup, the PGA Tour is also coming to Canada this week for the RBC Canadian Open.

Read more »

Calgary health event helps newcomers navigate Canadian health-care systemHundreds of people gathered at the Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre on Tuesday to attend a free health and wellness event.

Read more »